With six FBS games on Friday and nearly 60 more scheduled for Saturday, the Week 12 college football schedule is rife with opportunity for anyone seeking to use the best sportsbook promos from the top betting apps. Michigan vs. No. 4 UCLA and No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Georgia are among Saturday's most consequential games, with the Big Ten on CBS matchup scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC showdown kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Week 12 college football odds list the Bruins as 4.5-point favorites on the road with the over/under at 38.5, while the Bulldogs are favored by 16.5 away from home with the over/under at 51.5 points. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

However, you can use any of the Week 12 college football lines to earn almost $4,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU (-5.5, 48.5), No. 9 Tennessee vs. LSU (-1.5, 45.5) and No. 6 Notre Dame (-21, 56.5) vs. SMU. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 12 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 12 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $4,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 12 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 12 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Nov. 19

Rice at Temple (-3.5, 48.5)



Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa State at UCF (-1.5, 53.5)

Clemson at Duke (-11.5, 43.5)

Oregon at Michigan State (-14, 44.5)



Saturday, Nov. 21

Ohio State at Nebraska (-2.5, 43.5)

Colorado at Cincinnati (-3.5, 39.5)

UCLA at Michigan (+5.5, 39.5)

Arkansas at Texas (-21, 46.5)

Indiana at Washington (+7.5, 43.5)

LSU at Tennessee (+1, 45.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+16.5, 50.5)

SMU at Notre Dame (-21, 56.5)

Kentucky at Missouri (-5.5, 48.5)

Utah at TCU (+6.5, 45.5)

Week 12 college football betting previews



Friday, Nov. 20

Duke vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3) had hopes of a return to the ACC Championship Game effectively dashed by a loss to Miami last Friday and the Tigers (6-4, 4-3) are mathematically eliminated after a loss to Georgia Tech because they only play an eight-game conference season. However, both programs still have the opportunity to pile up a handful of quality wins to end the season and try to signal to prospective recruits and transfers that they're heading in the right direction. Duke is favored by 12.5 at home and the over/under is 43.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Michigan State vs. No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m. ET

The Ducks (7-3, 5-2) have ripped off three wins in a row to revive their College Football Playoff hopes, but they can't afford a letdown on the road againt the Spartans (3-7, 1-6). Michigan State is only a couple of weeks removed from beating Michigan and can add another feather in its cap for Pat Fitzgerald to build upon in his first season. However, Oregon is favored by 15.5 points at home and the over/under is 44.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Saturday, Nov. 21

Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU, Noon ET

The Cougars (8-2, 5-2) require some help to get into the Big 12 Championship Game, but the path to the College Football Playoff appears to be "win and you're in." However, the Jayhawks (4-6, 2-5) built some momentum with a 37-14 win over West Virginia last week and they've been competitive against everybody they've played this year. BYU is favored by 5.5 on the road and the over/under is 48.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Wake Forest, Noon ET

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1) earned needed style points in a dominant 49-7 win over SMU last week and they have an inside track on a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-5) have been disappointing this season, but relished the role of spoiler last week in a 20-6 win at Clemson. Wake Forest is favored by 21 points on the road and the over/under is 56.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for college football games:

Nebraska vs. No. 14 Ohio State, Noon ET

The Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2) managed to halt a two-game losing skid with a win over Northwestern last week and now they're hoping to win out and let the chips fall as they may as a three-loss team. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers (6-4,3-4) stopped a four-game losing streak of their own with a win over Rutgers and would love to add a signature win to a season where they've narrowly squandered several big opportunities. Ohio State is favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is 42.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

West Virginia vs. No. 20 Houston, 1 p.m. ET

There's nothing on the line but pride in the Dana Holgorsen bowl, but both teams will be especially hungry for a win after losing as favorites a week ago. The Cougars are 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play, while the Mountaineers are 5-5 on the season and 2-5 in the conference. Houston is favored by 7 points on the road and the over/under is 70.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Michigan vs. No. 4 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The Wolverines (5-5, 2-5) have lost five of their last seven games and rank 131st in the nation in scoring (18.3 ppg). Now the unbeaten Bruins (10-0, 7-0) come to town and a victory clinches a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game -- and likely a CFP spot. UCLA is favored by 4.5 on the road and the over/under is 38.5 points in this clash of two of the nation's best defenses. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 9 Tennessee vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Volunteers (8-2, 5-2) have evolved to favor ball control and defense in what appears to be a new era of Josh Heupel's tenure and they're still at the forefront of the SEC Championship Game and CFP discussion. Now they'll host the Tigers (6-4, 3-4), who had their title flame extinguished by a loss on the last play of the game against Texas. LSU will have little to lose in Neyland and is favored by 1.5 on the road, while the over/under is 45.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Baylor vs. No. 12 Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bears (6-4, 4-3) will host the Red Raiders (9-1, 6-1) for a Big 12 clash on Saturday and this is an important matchup for Texas Tech in particular. The committee has shown some reservations about last year's Big 12 champions as an at-large candidate, but the Red Raiders fortunately still control their own fate at this point. They had one major slip-up at Cincinnati earlier in the year, but are favored by 3.5 points in Waco on Saturday with the over/under at 57.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Outside of a stunning loss at home against Auburn and a hard-fought battle with Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Georgia (9-1, 7-1) has dominated everybody it has played. However, the Bulldogs will head to Columbia, S.C. to take on a pesky South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) squad that handed fellow CFP contender Tennessee a loss in Williams-Brice Stadium last month. Georgia clinches it's spot in the last SEC title game with a win and is favored by 16.5 on the road with the over/under at 51.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Fighting Irish (9-1) had two major speedbumps on their schedule this year and they split them, losing at BYU and beating Miami (FL) at home. SMU (7-3, 5-3) is arguably the third-toughest test Notre Dame will face this year, but the Mustangs are coming off an embarrassing 49-7 loss to Wake Forest that eliminates them from ACC Championship Game contention. The Irish are favored by 21 points at home and the over/under is 56.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

TCU vs. No. 2 Utah, 9 p.m. ET

The Utes (10-0, 7-0) have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but have to keep their foot on the gas to ensure an at-large spot in the CFP if it comes down to it and to try to secure a bye or a home game assuming they make the playoff. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs (5-5, 3-4) still need another win to secure bowl eligibility and have a brutal schedule to close the season with Utah coming to Fort Worth and a trip to Texas Tech on the docket for next week. Utah is favored by 6.5 on the road and the over/under is 48.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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