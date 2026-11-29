The top betting sites have a plethora of Week 12 NFL player props, including hundreds of options from games like Bengals vs. Saints, 49ers vs. Seahawks, Browns vs. Raiders, and all the other Week 12 matchups. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had arguably his most difficult game of the season last week in a loss against the Giants. However, with Jacksonville in a trailing position for most of the game, Lawrence still managed to throw for 301 yards. It was his second 300-yard passing game in a row and his fourth this season, yet his over/under for total passing yards this week is still as low as 260.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook with the Jaguars taking on the Titans. According to the latest NFL odds, the Jaguars are favored by 13.5 points at home. The over is one of our top Week 12 NFL prop picks, and we're also including Derrick Henry and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for our top NFL player props. Don't target Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who is inactive with a hamstring injury. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 12 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB, Over 260.5 passing yards

Tennessee entered Week 12 with the worst statistical passing defense in the NFL. The Titans have given up at least 300 team passing yards in each of their last four games, and Lawrence threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns against them just two weeks ago. Game script might not work in Lawrence's favor with Jacksonville favored by 14.5, but the Jags were favored by 10.5 in their Week 10 matchup with Tennessee, and Lawrence still put up monster numbers in a 17-point win.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Lawrence will throw for an average of 283 passing yards against the Titans. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Derrick Henry, Ravens RB, Over 54.5 rushing yards

After being held to 10 yards on the ground two weeks ago against the Chargers, Henry bounced back with 94 yards on only 13 carries last week. The Baltimore passing offense looked a lot more capable in Jacoby Brissett's second week at the helm, and more balance should yield more production for Henry. The Texans are a solid 11th in the NFL in run defense, but Henry has averaged 100.7 yards per game against Houston in his career, and he rushed for 147 yards when the Ravens went to Reliant Stadium two seasons ago.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Henry will finish with 75 rushing yards on Sunday against the Texans. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Over 94.5 receiving yards

49ers vs. Seahawks is the biggest game remaining on the Week 12 NFL schedule after the NFL loaded its plate with high-profile matchups on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. Smith-Njigba flirted with the receiving record for a while last year before winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, but he's somehow been even better in 2026. He's averaging 120.7 yards per game and is pacing for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history. San Francisco ranks 22nd in pass defense, and Smith-Njigba had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in his first matchup with the 49ers this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Smith-Njigba will finish with 106 receiving yards against San Francisco on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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