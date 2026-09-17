Football fans are scouring the Week 2 NFL betting lines to find the best value possible before placing their Week 2 NFL picks. The Week 2 NFL schedule features several games that could have playoff implications, including Lions vs. Bills (-5.5) on Thursday Night Football. Bills vs. Lions features the highest total on the Week 2 NFL odds board at 54.5 points, up one from the opening line. Other notable Week 2 NFL spreads include Bengals vs. Texans (-2.5), Vikings vs. Bears (-5.5), Commanders vs. Cowboys (-4.5) and Colts vs. Chiefs (-6.5). The Chiefs are coming off a comfortable victory over the Broncos, and the Over/Under for Chiefs vs. Colts is 46.5 points, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

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Week 2 NFL promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The NFL Week 2 schedule features 16 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $4,000 for NFL betting.

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Week 2 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 2 NFL betting preview, schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Lions vs. Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Both teams are coming off thrilling victories in Week 1. The Lions secured a 31-30 victory over the Saints in overtime, while Buffalo walked away with a 36-31 win on the road against the Texans. According to the latest Lions vs. Bills odds, Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 53.5. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Sunday, Sept. 20

Steelers vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers secured a 20-13 victory over the Falcons in Week 1, with the veteran signal caller throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Patriots suffered a disappointing defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in their seaosn opener, with Drake Maye throwing an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of a 13-10 loss. According to the latest Steelers vs. Patriots odds, New England is favored by 5.5 points, up one from the opening line. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Bengals vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET

An AFC showdown takes center stage when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday. Houston has dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against the Bengals. The road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams. According to the latest Bengals vs. Texans odds, the Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs on the road. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The Packers let a nine-point halftime lead slip away last week against the Vikings, while the Jets used a dominant defensive performance to secure a win on the road against the Titans. The Over has hit in six consecutive games when Green Bay is a road favorite, and the Over is 5-1 in the Jets' last six games as an underdog. The Packers are favored by 3.5 points on the road, according to the latest Packers vs. Jets odds, and the Over/Under is 44.5 points, up from an opening line of 42.5. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Saints vs. Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The Saints nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback against the Lions, but ultimately suffered a 31-30 defeat in overtime. Meanwhile, the Ravens lit up the scoreboard in their 41-23 victory over the Colts in Week 1. Ravens RB Derrick Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis. Baltimore is favored by 8.5 points, according to the latest Saints vs. Ravens odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Eagles vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee's offense looked anemic against the Jets in Week 1, finishing with just 195 yards and 10 points. Meanwhile, Philadelphia featured a balanced offensive attack in its win over the Commanders, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles are favored by seven points on the road, according to the latest Eagles vs. Titans odds, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 39.5, the lowest total on the Week 2 NFL odds board. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Vikings vs. Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago's offense is coming off a historic performance against the Panthers in Week 1, lighting up the scoreboard with 59 points. Quarterback Caleb Williams completed 72.9% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while D'Andre Swift racked up 124 rushing yards and three scores. The Vikings scored 29 points in the second half to pull away from the Packers, with backup QB Carson Wentz tossing three touchdowns, two of which went to Justin Jefferson. The Bears are favored by 5.5 points at home in this NFC North rivalry, according to the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Browns vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Two teams looking for their first win of the season will square off when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs dropped a 33-27 decision on the road against the Bengals, while the Browns stumbled offensively in a lopsided 34-10 defeat against the Jaguars. Tampa Bay is favored by 8.5 points at home, according to the latest Browns vs. Buccaneers odds, and the Over/Under is 40.5 points. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Panthers vs. Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers will look to tighten things up defensively after giving up 552 yards and 59 points in their season-opening loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, the Falcons will look to bounce back after losing 20-13 to the Steelers in Week 1. The Panthers are 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these NFC South foes. The Falcons are 1.5-point underdogs at home, according to the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds. That bodes well for Atlanta, which has covered the spread in seven of its past eight games as an underdog. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Raiders vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kirk Cousins led Las Vegas to a convincing 27-13 win in his first start for the Raiders, while the Chargers suffered a shocking defeat against the Cardinals, despite being the biggest favorites in Week 1. The Chargers have won seven of the last 10 meetings against the Raiders, including four straight. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by seven points at home, according to the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Jaguars vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Two playoff teams from a season ago meet when the Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium on Sunday afternoon. According to the latest Jaguars vs. Broncos odds, Denver is favored by 2.5 points at home, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 44.5. The road team is 6-0 ATS in the last six meetings between the Jaguars and Broncos. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Commanders vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

An NFC East rivalry is set to renew when the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders. Both teams will be looking to win their first game of the season after both dropped divisional matchups in Week 1. Dallas has won eight of the last 10 meetings against the Commanders, and the Over is 5-0 in the Cowboys' past five games as a favorite. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points on Sunday, according to the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Dolphins vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

After pulling off an upset victory over the Rams in Australia, the 49ers return home to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The 49ers are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite, and the Over has hit in each of the past five meetings between these two teams. According to the latest Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, the 49ers are favored by 13.5 points at home, the biggest ATS favorite in Week 2. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Two NFC West rivals collide looking to keep their perfect record intact when the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks. The defending Super Bowl champions will be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a soft-tissue injury early in Seattle's Week 1 victory over the Patriots. Despite being without their starting QB, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points against the Cardinals on the road. The latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds list the Over/Under at 41.5 points. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Colts vs. Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs take on Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Indianapolis is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings against Kansas City, and the Colts are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a road underdog. The Colts are 6.5-point underdogs on the road against the Chiefs, according to the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Monday, Sept. 21

Giants vs. Rams, 8:15 p.m ET

The Rams return stateside after losing to the 49ers in Australia, while the Giants look to remain undefeated when they go on the road to take on Matthew Stafford and Co. The Giants secured a 28-20 victory over the Cowboys in Week 1 thanks to a three-touchdown performance from QB Jaxon Dart. The Rams will be without superstar Myles Garrett, who was placed on IR with a knee injury. The Rams are favored by seven points at home, according to the latest Giants vs. Rams odds, with an Over/Under of 48.5 points. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager: