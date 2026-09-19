The Chicago Bears put up 59 points in last week's win, and they'll likely be a popular choice for Week 2 NFL picks for fans deciphering the Week 2 NFL betting lines. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for four total touchdowns against the Panthers, including two rushing scores, and the latest Week 2 NFL odds list Williams at +360 (risk $100 to win $360) to score a TD on Sunday against the Vikings. There are hundreds of Week 2 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 2 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like Bears vs. Vikings, Patriots vs. Steelers, Bengals vs. Texans and Cowboys vs. Commanders. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet with the latest DraftKings promo code right here:

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Week 2 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Caleb Williams, Bears QB, Over 224.5 passing yards

Williams was spectacular in Chicago's historic win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Williams completed 72.4% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 65 yards and two scores. The third-year signal caller from USC appears to be thriving in Ben Johnson's offense, and now he'll take on a Minnesota Vikings defense that gave up 387 passing yards last week to Green Bay's Jordan Love. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Williams will finish with 250.5 passing yards against the Vikings, easily clearing his posted total of 224.5 passing yards.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB, Under 222.5 passing yards

Lawrence was extremely efficient in Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he'll face a stiff test when the Jaguars travel to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos held Patrick Mahomes to just 184 passing yards last week, and Denver's defense finished second in the league in total defense a season ago, holding its opponents to 278.2 yards per game. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Lawrence will finish with 188.5 passing yards against the Broncos.

Javonte Williams, Cowboys RB, Over 74.5 rushing yards

Williams was held to just 41 rushing yards in Dallas' setback against the Giants last week, but he could find more running room against a Commanders defense that gave up 6.0 yards per play against the Eagles last week. Washington's defense gave up 136 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 1, which bodes well for Williams, who racked up 116 rushing yards in his home meetings against the Commanders last season. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting that Williams will finish with 85.6 rushing yards, clearing the posted total of 74.5 rushing yards.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE, Over 42.5 receiving yards

Kelce hauled in three of five targets for 71 yards, which included a 59-yard catch and run, in Kansas City's win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Kelce now ranks No. 2 among tight ends in receiving yards (13,073) all-time, behind only Tony Gonzalez (15,127). Kelce and Mahomes have a unique understanding of each other's strengths, and the veteran tight end will remain one of the focal points of Andy Reid's offense. Plus, the addition of Kenneth Walker III, who had 173 rushing yards last week, could help create more 1-on-1 opportunities with linebackers for Kelce. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting that Kelce will finish with 59.5 receiving yards against the Colts on Sunday night.