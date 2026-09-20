The Week 2 NFL schedule features a loaded Sunday slate, including matchups like Texans vs. Bengals, Broncos vs. Jaguars and Cowboys vs. Commanders. The home team is favored in all three of those NFL games today, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds. One of SportsLine's experts is backing the Texans to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Other experts have revealed NFL best bets for Broncos (-2.5) vs. Jaguars and Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanders. Before locking in your Week 2 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet:

Week 2 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Texans (-2.5) vs. Bengals

Broncos (-2.5) vs. Jaguars



Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanders

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 2 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to win $608). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Texans (-2.5) vs. Bengals

"Houston's defense was gashed by Josh Allen and the Bills. Look for a renewed focus from that unit vs. Joe Burrow, who's been limited in practice (back)," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "I'm not sure the Texans' offense is as good as it looked vs. Buffalo either, but it has a gameplan for production and I still see Houston as having the best overall defense in the league. Baker Mayfield gifted three fumbles and the Bengals nearly still lost at home."

Broncos (-2.5) vs. Jaguars

"Jacksonville is coming off a dominant offensive performance, the team's ninth straight regular-season win," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "These same Jaguars put up 34 points in their win in Denver last season. That was the only regular-season home game the Broncos lost. Denver missed a ton of tackles in its Monday night loss in Kansas City. Those can be corrected, given the Broncos' elite personnel. Sean Payton is excellent coming off a loss. And with a rest disadvantage during his Broncos' tenure, Payton is 8-3 ATS, winning those games on average by a touchdown. Look for Denver to bounce back at home and avenge last season's home loss."

Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanders

"The Giants were ready to play in the opener after significant time to prepare. The Cowboys are interesting, as I have a significant gap in my rating on this team at home indoors vs. outdoor games," SportsLine expert Mike McClure said. "The comfortable conditions indoors are favorable offensively for the passing and kicking games, which are legitimate weapons, especially in this matchup with the Commanders. Give the Giants a lot of credit for their performance in the season opener. I expect a much better defensive effort from Dallas in the home opener."

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen some Week 2 NFL best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every NFL game here, all from the team of experts and model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.