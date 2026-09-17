One of the toughest Week 2 NFL picks to successfully pull off is hitting on a Week 2 NFL score prediction. However, observing matchup history can certainly help, such as is the case with Sunday's Panthers vs. Falcons game. Carolina scored exactly 30 points in both matchups last season, as the Panthers have scored either 30 or 31 points in five of their last 17 games overall. Of course, getting one team's point total is just half the battle in making the most of these NFL best bets. Visit our Polymarket promo code review and get a $50 sign-up bonus as a new user after a $10 deposit here:

Carolina is a 2.5-point road favorite for Sunday's game, which has an over/under of 43.5, as the Panthers are one of four road favorites in Week 2. This contest is one of five divisional matchups to make Week 2 NFL bets on, alongside Bears vs. Vikings (+5.5, 48.5), Chargers vs. Raiders (+6.5, 43.5), Cowboys vs. Commanders (+4.5, 50.5) and Seahawks vs. Cardinals (+3.5, 40.5). Before making any Week 2 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 10-6 (63%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 2 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 2 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 2 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL Week 2 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Cowboys (-4.5, 50.5) to defeat Washington at the best betting apps. The Cowboys are 13-2 against Washington with Dak Prescott under center, with the last four of those averaging 55.5 total points. Both squads are coming off road divisional defeats in Week 1, but the Cowboys certainly get a boost in returning home as the Commanders are 3-7 over their last 10 away contests. Washington should be able to score versus a Dallas defense which ranked last in points allowed in 2025 and second-worst in 2024, but the Cowboys still prevail in a one-score game.

"If you like points, get ready for this Dallas-Washington matchup," Cohen told SportsLine. "Dating back to Thanksgiving 2023, the Cowboys are 5-1 in this series and have scored at least 30 points in each of those victories. This is the type of game where I see Dallas jumping out to a two score lead with Washington frantically coming back in the fourth quarter, similar to the Commanders' Week 1 game in Philadelphia. Start all of your fantasy players in this one and fireworks should be aplenty." Cowboys 34, Commanders 26. See his other Week 2 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for four teams to prevail by two touchdowns or more, making the alternate lines very appealing. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 2 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 2 NFL game, and which teams notch huge victories? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 2 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who nailed 66% of his NFL straight-up picks last season, and find out.