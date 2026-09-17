The Week 3 college football schedule is shaping up to be one of the best of the season, with a trio of ranked matchups taking place. No. 13 Texas Tech takes on No. 22 Houston on Friday night, and then Saturday brings us No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 16 SMU and No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 LSU. However, you can bet any of the Week 3 college football lines and collect nearly $4,000 in bonuses by taking advantage of top sportsbook promos. The latest Week 3 college football odds list Texas Tech (-7.5), Louisville (-1.5) and LSU (-3) as the favorites in those respective matchups. Other notable Week 3 college football lines include No. 10 Alabama (-19.5) vs. Florida State, No. 3 Notre Dame (-29.5) vs. Michigan State and UCLA (-14) vs. Purdue. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

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Week 3 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 3 college football schedule features over 70 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $5,000 for college football betting.

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Week 3 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 3 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-10.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18

No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest (+21, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech (-7.5, 53.5), 8 p.m. ET

Portland State at No. 21 Oregon (-58.5, 65.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware (+5.5, 57.5), 11:30 a.m. ET

Akron at Minnesota (-24.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Iowa State (-23.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Buffalo at No. 14 Penn State (-39.5, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State (-52.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

North Texas at Texas State (-3, 63.5), 12 p.m. ET

Tulane at Kansas State (-20.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Arizona State vs. Kansas (+6, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium, London, England

Mercer at Georgia Tech (-41.5, 60.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas (+25.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Clemson (-3.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (-24.5, 45.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

NC State at Vanderbilt (-3.5, 50.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Wyoming at Central Michigan (-1.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Maine at Boston College (-39.5, 52.5), 2 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois at Illinois (-41.5, 53.5), 2 p.m. ET

Temple at Toledo (-5.5, 55.5), 3 p.m. ET

Florida State at No. 10 Alabama (-19.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (-14.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 17 Utah (-28, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTEP at No. 19 Michigan (-35.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Duquesne at Washington State (-35.5, 52.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wagner at California (-38.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M (-16.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stonehill at UMass (-13.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville (-1.5, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 USC at Rutgers (+23.5, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ball State at Liberty (-14.5, 49.5), 4 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa at No. 18 Iowa (-31.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

WKU at No. 4 Indiana (-44.5, 60.5), 4 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at Baylor (-17.5, 53.5), 4 p.m. ET

Stanford at Duke (-9.5, 51.5), 4 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at South Carolina (-3.5, 58.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Southeastern Louisiana at ULM (-3.5, 55.5), 4:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Appalachian State (-17.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

FIU at Florida Atlantic (-6.5, 62.5), 6 p.m. ET

East Carolina at Old Dominion (-3, 49.5), 6 p.m. ET

Marshall at Missouri State (+3.5, 51.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State (-3.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Murray State at Oklahoma State (-26, 57.5), 7 p.m. ET

Ohio at South Alabama (-4, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Rice (+9.5, 43.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nicholls at Sam Houston (-10.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Delaware State at USF (-28.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia State at UCF (-18.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Florida at Auburn (+2.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Troy at No. 20 Missouri (-27.5, 50.5), 7 p.m. ET

UT Martin at Memphis (-26, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

UConn at Southern Miss (+3, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nevada at Middle No. 15 Tennessee (+3.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Eastern Washington at Washington (-35.5, 60.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

North Dakota at Nebraska (-32, 55.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

No. 10 BYU at Colorado State (+17.5, 56.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Northwestern (-4.5, 45.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame (-29.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma (-22.5, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Maryland (+3, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss (+3, 58.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia (-10, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Kennesaw State at Tennessee (-35.5, 59.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at TCU (-20.5, 53.5), 8 p.m. ET

UAB at Louisiana (-7.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

UTSA at No.1 Texas (-29.5, 52.5), 8 p.m. ET

East Texas A&M at Tulsa (-25.5, 58.5), 8 p.m. ET

South Dakota at Boise State (-23.5, 56.5), 10 p.m. ET

James Madison at San Diego State (-2.5, 46.5), 10 p.m. ET

NIU at Arizona (-34.5, 49.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at Sacramento State (+27.5, 52.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresno State at San Jose State (+6.5, 50.5), 11 p.m. ET

Montana at Oregon State (-9.5, 53.5), 11 p.m. ET

Purdue at UCLA (-14, 53.5), 11 p.m. ET

Week 3 college football betting previews

Thursday, Sept. 17

Pitt vs. Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pitt is off to a 2-0 start this season after a 59-14 win over Miami (OH) to open the year and a 12-7 win last week against UCF. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 1-1 with a 66-3 win over New Hampshire in Week 1 and then a 21-18 loss against Cal in Week 2. Pat Narduzzi's run defense has anchored the Panthers early, as Pitt has only allowed 47 yards on 43 carries so far this season. That's not a great sign for the Orange, who were limited to 3.3 yards per carry against Cal last week. Pitt is favored by 10.5, and the over/under is 51.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Friday, Sept. 18

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL), 7:30 p.m. ET

The Hurricanes went to the College Football Playoff a season ago and lost a lot of talent to the NFL, but Mario Cristobal has reloaded. Darian Mensah is the early Heisman favorite and Malachi Toney is throwing his hat in the ring as well after a sensational freshman season on South Beach. However, Wake Forest is 2-0 coming off a 9-4 season in Jake Dickert's first season, and the crowd in Winston-Salem should be amped for a Friday night kickoff. Miami is favored by 20.5 on the road, and the over/under is 55.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Texas Tech vs. Houston, 8 p.m. ET

There are five ranked teams in the state of Texas, and two will go head-to-head in Lubbock on Friday night. These two teams are new Big 12 rivals, but this is the 37th time they've met in history. Houston holds an 18-17-1 advantage, but Texas Tech has won seven in a row and scored a 35-11 victory last season in Houston. The Red Raiders are favored by 7.5, and the over/under is 52.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Saturday, Sept. 19

Arkansas vs. Georgia, Noon ET

The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 133-23 in the first two weeks, but were playing inferior competition. Now they'll open SEC play with Arkansas in Ryan Silverfield's first year at the helm of the program. The Razorbacks were crushed 43-10 by Utah last week. Georgia is favored by 23.5, and the over/under is 54.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Clemson vs. North Carolina, Noon ET

Clemson responded to a 51-10 loss at the hands of LSU with a lackluster 22-7 win over Georgia Southern. Now they'll be forced to start true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds against a Bill Belichick-led defense. North Carolina is off to a 2-0 start in Belichick's second season, but Clemson is favored by 3.5 at home with the over/under at 43.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Aggies steamrolled Missouri State 50-0 and then beat Arizona State 48-20 to improve to 2-0 last week. Now they'll host the Kentucky Wildcats, who hung with Alabama for a half before the Crimson Tide put their foot on the gas for a 45-17 win. The Aggies are favored by 16.5 at home, and the over/under is 49.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Louisville vs. SMU, 3:30 p.m. ET

Jeff Brohm and Rhett Lashlee have revived these two programs, and now they'll square off for a matchup that could have ACC title game implications down the line. Both teams played FCS opponents after a Week 1 dog fight, with SMU beating Florida State 27-24 in its opener and Louisville losing to Ole Miss 41-38. SMU's win was on the road and should be invaluable in Louisville on Saturday afternoon, and the Mustangs have a third-year starter at quarterback in Kevin Jennings. Louisville is favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is 59.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Alabama vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1 and then played with their food for a half before beating Kentucky 45-17 on the road. Now they'll host the Seminoles, who had a week off after a 27-24 loss to SMU at home, where they did manage to cover the spread (+3.5). Alabama is favored by 19.5 and the over/under is 48.5 points.. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Rutgers vs. USC, 3:30 p.m. ET

USC is off to a 3-0 start, but they're 1-2 against the spread, and the defense has been up and down. The Trojans gave up 26 to San Jose State and 30 to Louisiana, but managed to shut out a Fresno State squad that began the season with CFP aspirations. Meanwhile, Rutgers opened the season with a shocking loss to UMass and then showed improvement against Boston College, but still dropped to 0-2. USC is favored by 23.5 on the road, and the over/under is 59.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Megaphone Trophy will be on the line, and both teams are off to 2-0 starts, but they've definitely looked different in doing so. Michigan State felt some friction in a 30-20 loss to Toledo and then beat Eastern Michigan 35-7. Meanwhile, Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-10 at Lambeau Field and then hammered Rice 52-0. The Irish are favored by 29.5 at home, and the over/under is 52.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Ole Miss vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Rebels and Tigers both looked prolific offensively in huge Week 1 wins, with Ole Miss beating Louisville 41-38 and LSU defeating Clemson 51-10. However, both teams regressed on that side of the ball against lesser opponents in Week 2. Now they'll go head-to-head in what could be the most emotionally exhausting game of the season, with Lane Kiffin making his return to Oxford after leaving Ole Miss for LSU before the start of last season's College Football Playoff. The crowd noise will be relentless, the expected chipiness could lead to a lot of penalties, and physicality will be at a premium. LSU is favored by 3 on the road, and the over/under is 58.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

UCLA vs. Purdue, 11 p.m. ET

Purdue just scored 36 points in a loss to Wake Forest, but UCLA has looked pretty buttoned up defensively early in the season under new head coach Bob Chesney. They're only allowing 299.5 yards per game in wins over Cal and San Diego State. Meanwhile, Nico Iamaleava is off to a sluggish start for the Bruins, as he's yet to throw a touchdown pass and has thrown two interceptions while averaging only 167.5 passing yards per game. UCLA is favored by 14, and the over/under is 53.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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