The Week 3 NFL schedule offers a clean slate for NFL betting and another chance to collect nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses after using the top sportsbook promos on some of the best betting apps. The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens collide in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The latest Week 3 NFL odds list Baltimore as the 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 53.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos square off in a star-studded showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Rams are expected to be without wide receiver Puka Nacua due to a hip/groin injury. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 on the road in the Week 3 NFL lines, and the over/under for total points scored is 44. Be sure to check out the nearly $3,000 in bonuses offered by some of the best betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 3 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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The Week 3 schedule gives NFL fans a little bit of everything. A few contenders are trying to stay unbeaten, several 0-2 teams are already looking for an early reset, and some of the weekend's most interesting games could say a lot about where the conference races are headed.

On this page, you'll find a full game-by-game look at the Week 3 slate, including start times, matchup details, and the biggest storylines for every contest. We've also highlighted key players, coaching angles, and the most notable trends shaping each game.

Week 3 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 3 NFL betting preview, schedule

Sunday, Sept. 27

49ers vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco has started 2-0, and Brock Purdy was nearly flawless against Miami. Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, then added another score on the ground. Arizona's second week went in the opposite direction. Seattle held the Cardinals to 151 total yards in a 31-7 defeat, with Jacoby Brissett finishing at only 95 passing yards. Now that struggling offense gets a San Francisco team already rolling on both sides. The 49ers are favored by 8.5 points, and the total is 48.5. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota's Week 2 victory was a grinder. Carson Wentz and the offense produced only nine points in Chicago, but Aaron Jones ran for 105 yards, and Brian Flores' defense kept the Bears out of the end zone. Tampa Bay is 0-2 after losing 23-19 to Cleveland despite Bucky Irving giving the offense 89 rushing yards. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers now return home badly needing a win before September gets away from them. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points on the road, while the total sits at 43.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET

Brazil gets one of the weekend's best quarterback pairings. Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes against Washington and became Dallas' franchise leader in career passing scores. CeeDee Lamb added 153 receiving yards with two touchdowns as the Cowboys won 37-20. Baltimore arrives after a much more frustrating result, allowing New Orleans to erase an early advantage in a 24-17 loss. Lamar Jackson now gets a Dallas defense that still allowed Washington to move the ball before Jayden Daniels was injured. Baltimore is favored by three points, with the total at 52.5, the highest number on the Week 3 board. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Saints vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans earned one of Week 2's biggest surprises by walking into Baltimore and winning 24-17. Tyler Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards, while Chris Olave finished with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas is 2-0 after Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes in a 26-14 victory over the Chargers. The Raiders have looked increasingly cozy in their new offense, but the Saints finally get their home opener after two road games. New Orleans is favored by three points, with the total at 43.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Broncos vs. Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

Denver found a much-needed response against Jacksonville. Bo Nix threw for 288 yards as the Broncos erased a 10-point deficit and won 20-13. Jaylen Waddle supplied 138 receiving yards, giving Sean Payton an explosive element that was missing in the opener. Denver enters the week as a 2.5-point underdog at home, while the total is 45.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Monday, Sept. 28

Bears vs. Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago's biggest Week 3 question is Caleb Williams' right hamstring. Williams left the 9-3 loss to Minnesota in the fourth quarter, forcing Tyson Bagent into the game. Philadelphia is 2-0 after escaping Tennessee 24-20, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. DeVonta Smith added 10 catches for 117 yards. The Eagles have survived two very different games already, while Chicago may spend the week wondering who starts at quarterback. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points on the road, and the Monday night total is 44.5. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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