The Week 3 NFL schedule offers a clean slate for NFL betting and another chance to collect nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses after using the top sportsbook promos on some of the best betting apps. A potentially season-ending knee injury for Jaxson Dart leaves the Giants looking to Jameis Winston as they head into a Sunday matchup with the Titans at 1 p.m. ET. The latest Week 3 NFL odds list New York as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 38.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Meanwhile, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is "on a good track to return" from a glute injury per head coach Mike Macdonald just as Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) is exiting the lineup. Seattle is favored by 7.5 on the road in the Week 3 NFL lines and the over/under for this 1 p.m. ET matchup is 40.5. Be sure to check out the nearly $3,000 in bonuses offered by some of the best betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 3 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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The Week 3 schedule gives NFL fans a little bit of everything. A few contenders are trying to stay unbeaten, several 0-2 teams are already looking for an early reset, and some of the weekend's most interesting games could say a lot about where the conference races are headed.

On this page, you'll find a full game-by-game look at the Week 3 slate, including start times, matchup details, and the biggest storylines for every contest. We've also highlighted key players, coaching angles, and the most notable trends shaping each game.

Week 3 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 3 NFL betting preview, schedule

Sunday, Sept. 27

Bills vs. Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo has opened 2-0 and already looks comfortable, no matter the opponent's caliber. Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns against Detroit, while James Cook III gave the Bills another 135 rushing yards in a 41-31 win. Los Angeles enters from the opposite direction after falling to 0-2 against Las Vegas. Justin Herbert threw two interceptions in that loss, although Omarion Hampton gave the Chargers 94 yards on the ground. Buffalo is a seven-point favorite at home, and the 50.5-point total is among Week 3's highest. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Browns vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina just authored one of Week 2's biggest turnarounds. After allowing 59 points in its opener, the Panthers flattened Atlanta 34-3 behind three touchdown passes from Bryce Young. Cleveland also responded nicely from a rough Week 1, beating Tampa Bay 23-19 as Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two scores. Suddenly, two teams that looked shaky seven days ago bring some momentum into Cleveland. Interestingly, Carolina is favored by three points on the road, with the total listed at 41.5. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Lions vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit scored 31 points in Buffalo and still came home empty-handed. Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes, with Amon-Ra St. Brown again serving as the centerpiece of the passing game. New York had a different kind of heartbreak, watching a 10-point fourth-quarter lead disappear before Green Bay won in overtime. Geno Smith threw for 247 yards, but Breece Hall and the ground game never found much traction. Detroit returns to Ford Field favored by 6.5 points. The total is 48.5, reflecting two offenses with plenty of upside. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Colts vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Houston's defense has kept it competitive, but the offense is becoming an early-season concern. The Texans produced 374 yards against Cincinnati and still managed only six points, failing to reach the end zone in Week 2. Indianapolis pushed Kansas City into overtime before losing 33-30 on Sunday night, with Jonathan Taylor scoring twice. Daniel Jones and the Colts looked considerably more functional than Houston has been through two games. Yet Houston enters this AFC South matchup favored by 2.5 points on the road. The total is 43.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Dolphins vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City needed overtime Sunday night, but Patrick Mahomes eventually steered the Chiefs past Indianapolis 33-30 and into Week 3 at 2-0. Miami has endured a far rougher September. The Dolphins fell to San Francisco 35-13 in Week 2 after struggling to generate sustained offense again. That sets up a daunting home assignment against a Kansas City offense that has already shown it can win through the ground game or Mahomes' arm. The Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points, the largest spread on Sunday's early slate, with the total at 45.5. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Giants vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee is still 0-2, but Week 2 offered far more encouragement than the record suggests. Cam Ward helped the Titans build a late advantage against Philadelphia and ran for two touchdowns before the Eagles escaped 24-20 in the final seconds. The schedule itself is worth noting: the Giants must fly home from California and prepare on a short week. New York is favored by six points, with the total at 43.5. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Steelers vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati reaches AFC North play at 2-0 after handling Houston 20-6. Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for both of his touchdown passes, continuing a familiar connection heading into Pittsburgh. The Steelers are coming off a far uglier performance. New England held Pittsburgh to three points in Week 2, turning Aaron Rodgers' afternoon into a slog after his encouraging opener. Division games have their own personality, but Cincinnati has clearly shown more offensively through two weeks. The Bengals are favored by 3.5 points on the road, with a 42.5-point total. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Commanders vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle's championship defense looks fully awake. The Seahawks crushed Arizona 31-7, holding the Cardinals to 151 yards while Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught three touchdown passes from Drew Lock. Washington has a much bigger Week 3 concern. Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in the 37-20 loss to Dallas, leaving Marcus Mariota as the next man up if Daniels cannot go. That quarterback uncertainty meets a Seattle defense that has started the season in terrific form. The Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points on the road, and the total is only 40.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Jaguars vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

New England's response to its opening loss was emphatic. The Patriots held Pittsburgh to three points in Week 2, and TreVeyon Henderson supplied the game's biggest offensive moment with a 39-yard touchdown run. Jacksonville let a 10-point advantage disappear in Denver and produced only 115 offensive yards after halftime. Trevor Lawrence also went without a touchdown pass. The Jaguars now head home looking for more from an offense that stalled when Denver tightened up. Jacksonville is favored by 2.5 points, while the total is 44.5. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

49ers vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco has started 2-0, and Brock Purdy was nearly flawless against Miami. Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, then added another score on the ground. Arizona's second week went in the opposite direction. Seattle held the Cardinals to 151 total yards in a 31-7 defeat, with Jacoby Brissett finishing at only 95 passing yards. Now that struggling offense gets a San Francisco team already rolling on both sides. The 49ers are favored by 8.5 points, and the total is 48.5. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota's Week 2 victory was a grinder. Carson Wentz and the offense produced only nine points in Chicago, but Aaron Jones ran for 105 yards, and Brian Flores' defense kept the Bears out of the end zone. Tampa Bay is 0-2 after losing 23-19 to Cleveland despite Bucky Irving giving the offense 89 rushing yards. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers now return home badly needing a win before September gets away from them. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points on the road, while the total sits at 43.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET

Brazil gets one of the weekend's best quarterback pairings. Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes against Washington and became Dallas' franchise leader in career passing scores. CeeDee Lamb added 153 receiving yards with two touchdowns as the Cowboys won 37-20. Baltimore arrives after a much more frustrating result, allowing New Orleans to erase an early advantage in a 24-17 loss. Lamar Jackson now gets a Dallas defense that still allowed Washington to move the ball before Jayden Daniels was injured. Baltimore is favored by three points, with the total at 52.5, the highest number on the Week 3 board. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Saints vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans earned one of Week 2's biggest surprises by walking into Baltimore and winning 24-17. Tyler Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards, while Chris Olave finished with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas is 2-0 after Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes in a 26-14 victory over the Chargers. The Raiders have looked increasingly cozy in their new offense, but the Saints finally get their home opener after two road games. New Orleans is favored by three points, with the total at 43.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Broncos vs. Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

Denver found a much-needed response against Jacksonville. Bo Nix threw for 288 yards as the Broncos erased a 10-point deficit and won 20-13. Jaylen Waddle supplied 138 receiving yards, giving Sean Payton an explosive element that was missing in the opener. Denver enters the week as a 2.5-point underdog at home, while the total is 45.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Monday, Sept. 28

Bears vs. Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago's biggest Week 3 question is Caleb Williams' right hamstring. Williams left the 9-3 loss to Minnesota in the fourth quarter, forcing Tyson Bagent into the game. Philadelphia is 2-0 after escaping Tennessee 24-20, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. DeVonta Smith added 10 catches for 117 yards. The Eagles have survived two very different games already, while Chicago may spend the week wondering who starts at quarterback. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points on the road, and the Monday night total is 44.5. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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