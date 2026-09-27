The Week 3 NFL schedule features a loaded Sunday slate, including Bengals vs. Steelers in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is off to a 2-0 start, while Pittsburgh is 1-1 following a blowout loss to the Patriots. One of SportsLine's experts is backing the Steelers to cover as 3.5-point underdogs, while two other experts have revealed NFL best bets for 49ers vs. Cardinals and Buccaneers vs. Vikings. The Over/Under for Vikings vs. Buccaneers is 42.5, unchanged from the opening line despite Minnesota announcing Kyler Murray is returning from a concussion sustained in Week 1.

Before locking in your Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet:

Week 3 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Cardinals (+8.5) vs. 49ers



Buccaneers (+1.5) vs. Vikings

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 3 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +605 (risk $100 to win $605). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"The Bengals have looked good en route to a 2-0 start," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Steelers have not looked good, edging past a QB-less Falcons team before getting shut down by the Patriots. But the Pittsburgh defense has been solid, allowing 16.5 ppg and especially tough vs. the pass. Aaron Rodgers' dink-and-dunk style can work against a Cincy secondary that allowed 82.1% of Baker Mayfield's passes to be completed in Week 1. The defense can keep it close enough to make it a field goal game."

Cardinals (+8.5) vs. 49ers

"The 49ers started the season with a pair of blowouts, while the Cardinals crashed back to earth in Week 2, losing 31-7 at home to Seattle," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "However, the 49ers' defense doesn't compare to the Seahawks' elite stop unit. And San Francisco is dealing with yet more injuries to its wideouts. Demarcus Robinson (high ankle sprain) is out, while the status of Mike Evans (hip) is unclear. Defensive lineman Romello Height, who had a sack vs. Miami, broke his hand. Look for Jacoby Brissett to bounce back and keep Arizona close."

Buccaneers (+1.5) vs. Vikings

"Kyler Murray is expected to return for the Vikings in this game, but QBs in their first game after sitting with a concussion tend to struggle," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The game should be on his shoulders with Aaron Jones up against this strong run defense, and I think the Bucs defense comes out on top in the matchup. New Bucs OC Zac Robinson faced Brian Flores and the Vikes in Week 2 last year with the Falcons and had his team in scoring range seven times, earning five FGs and one TD, plus a lost fumble. With a strong O-line to protect Baker Mayfield against the rush, I can see the Bucs winning this game more often than not."

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