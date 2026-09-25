The Week 4 college football schedule includes five FBS matchups on Friday and then 65 more on Saturday, including six battles between ranked opponents. The Week 4 college football lines offers you a wide variety of college football betting opportunities and it also offers you the chance to score nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the top sportsbook promos from the best betting apps. You can then use those bonuses to make college football picks for matchups like Indiana vs. Northwestern, Tennessee vs. Texas and LSU vs. Texas A&M. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

No. 5 Indiana is favored by 21 at home tonight against Northwestern and the latest Week 4 college football odds list the over/under at 49.5. Meanwhile, No. 1 Texas is favored by 4.5 on the road over No. 14 Tennessee and the over/under for that Saturday matchup is 55.5 points. On Saturday night, No. 10 LSU is favored by 8.5 at home against No. 23 Texas A&M and the over/under is 51.5 points. Bet on Week 4 college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 4 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 4 college football schedule features over 70 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 4 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 4 college football odds, schedule

Friday, Sept. 25

Army at Temple (+3, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

Howard at Rutgers (-42.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Navy at UAB (+7, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Northwestern at No. 5 Indiana (-21.5, 49.5), 8 p.m. ET

Clemson at California (-1.5, 50.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26

Colorado State at UTSA (-13.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Toledo (-3, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

UNLV at Akron (+13.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Sam Houston at Texas Tech (-34.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Texas at Tennessee (+5.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bucknell at Pitt (-49.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Colorado at Baylor (-10, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Boston College (+14, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at Louisville (-12.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Illinois at Ohio State (-27.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

Ball State at Kent State (-3.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

South Alabama at Kentucky (-20.5, 54.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan (-26.5, 49.5), 1 p.m. ET

UCLA at Maryland (+1.5, 57.5), 1:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at Purdue (+27.5, 57.5), 2 p.m. ET

NIU at Georgia State (-9.5, 55.5), 2 p.m. ET

Central Arkansas at Florida State (-44.5, 60.5), 3 p.m. ET

Hawaii at Wyoming (+3.5, 45.5), 3 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Buffalo (-28.5, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

William & Mary at Duke (-43.5, 62.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Boise State at Western Michigan (+7, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn at Miami (Ohio) (-3.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Ohio (-37.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Georgia (-14, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ole Miss at Florida (-3.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at New Mexico State (+11.5, 57.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Gardner-Webb at Marshall (-26.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

TCU at UCF (+3, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Iowa State (+7.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Michigan (+5.5, 38.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Georgia Southern (+18.5, 56.5), 4 p.m. ET

NC Central at East Carolina (-31.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at Auburn (-9.5, 54.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

USF at Bowling Green (+17.5, 48.5), 5 p.m. ET

Wisconsin at Penn State (-9.5, 45), 5 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Michigan State (+5.5, 48.5), 5 p.m. ET

Delaware at Virginia (-19, 52.5), 6 p.m. ET

UIW at Texas State (-30.5, 61.5), 6 p.m. ET

LIU at FIU (-34.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

James Madison at Old Dominion (+3.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

Central Michigan at Miami (-41.5, 55), 6:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Charlotte (+10.5, 48.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Kennesaw State at Arkansas State (-6.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at Tulane (-18.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst at WKU (-37.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

South Carolina at Alabama (-12.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Cincinnati (+6.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (+1.5, 60.5), 7 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State (-8.5, 54), 7 p.m. ET

Appalachian State at NC State (-14, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

HCU at North Texas (-38.5, 58.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Arizona at Washington State (+10, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Troy at Utah State (-3, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Texas A&M at LSU (-8.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon at USC (+3, 62.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Missouri at Mississippi State (-6.5, 58.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at ULM (+13.5, 57.5), 8 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Arkansas (-7, 50.5), 8 p.m. ET

Missouri State at SMU (-34.5, 59.5), 9 p.m. ET

Oregon State at UTEP (-10.5, 55.5), 9 p.m. ET

UMass at Sacramento State (+5, 48.5), 9 p.m. ET

Rice at Fresno State (-13.5, 44.5), 10 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Stanford (+4.5, 47.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Air Force at Nevada (+4.5, 48.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Washington (-10, 45.5), 11 p.m. ET

Week 4 college football betting previews

Friday, Sept. 25

Indiana vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m. ET

The Hoosiers are the defending national champions and they've cruised to a 3-0 start with wins over North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. Now they begin Big Ten play against Northwestern, which is 2-0 on the season after a 41-7 win over Colorado last week. Indiana is favored by 23.5 at home and the over/under 47.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

California vs. Clemson, 10:30 p.m. ET

Clemson was routed 51-10 by LSU to begin the season but has rebounded to grind victories over Georgia Southern and North Carolina. Now the Tigers will head across the country to take on California, which is also off to a 2-1 start following a loss to UCLA to open the year. Clemson is favored by 1.5 on the road and the over/under is 47.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Saturday, Sept. 26

Tennessee vs. Texas, Noon ET

The Longhorns are coming off a 30-6 win over UTSA following a massive come-from-behind win at home over Ohio State the following week. Now they'll head to Neyland Stadium to take on a powerful Tennessee rushing attack that is averaging just under 300 yards on the ground per game. It's the conference opener for both teams and Texas is favored by 5.5 on the road, while the over/under is 57.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Louisville vs. Wake Forest, Noon ET

The Cardinals are coming off a huge win over SMU last week and have another ACC matchup at home against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Demon Deacons lost 33-20 against Miami (FL) last week, but did manage to cover the spread. Louisville is favored by 13.5 at home and the over/under is 58.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Georgia vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start for the 12th season in a row and they've won their three games by a combined 138 points. However, they'll step up in class significantly with the Sooners coming to town on Saturday for their first matchup as SEC rivals. Georgia is favored by 14 at home and the over/under is 45.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Florida vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET

Both programs are coming off a crucial early-season wins, with Florida beating Auburn 44-39 and Ole Miss scoring a 32-24 win over LSU to exact revenge on former head coach Lane Kiffin. Now they'll have to avoid an emotional letdown with another SEC matchup on tap. The Gators are favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is 57.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Michigan vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Wolverines narrowly avoided disaster to open the season against Western Michigan and then rebounded with a huge win over Oklahoma and a sound victory over UTEP. Meanwhile, Iowa has shutout wins over Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa to go along with a 16-13 win for the Cy-Hawk Trophy against Iowa State. Now Michigan is favored by 4.5 at home in this Big Ten matchup and the over/under is 37.5. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m. ET

The Nittany Lions have cruised to wins over Marshall, Temple and Buffalo to kick off the Matt Campbell era. Meanwhile, the Badgers have blown out Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan after themselves getting blown out by Notre Dame at Lambeau Field to open the season. Now Penn State is favored by 9.5 and the over/under is 44.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

LSU vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET

Both programs are coming off devastating defeats, with LSU losing to Ole Miss 32-24 in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford and Texas A&M losing 31-21 against Kentucky as a home favorite. This already has the feel of a potential College Football Playoff eliminator. LSU is favored by 8.5 at home and the over/under is 53.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

USC vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks suffered a shocking loss at Oklahoma State and then responded with some animous in an 84-0 win over Portland State in a get-right game. Meanwhile, the Trojans were taken to the limit by Rutgers last week, but are still off to a 4-0 start. Oregon is favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is currently 62.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Washington vs. Minnesota, 11 p.m. ET

The Big Ten is a coast-to-coast league now and that means regular late-night matchups. This week, Minnesota heads West to take on Washington and the Golden Gophers are 2-1 on the season, while the Huskies are 3-0. Washington is favored by 9.5 at home and the over/under is 46.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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