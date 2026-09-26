Lane Kiffin is coming off his first loss as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, but he'll look to avoid back-to-back defeats when the 10th-ranked Tigers host the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU vs. Texas A&M highlights a loaded Week 4 college football schedule, which also features other marquee matchups like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee, No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan, No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida and No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC. According to the latest college football odds, LSU is favored by 8.5 points at home. The latest college football lines list the over/under for total points scored as 51.5. SportsLine's advanced computer model is projecting LSU to secure a 27-26 victory at home, helping the Aggies cover the spread in 63% of its simulations. Claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The model is also backing USC (+3.5) to cover the spread against Oregon, while the Under (54.5) hits 59% of the time in Alabama vs. South Carolina. Other notable Week 4 college football betting lines include Texas vs. Tennessee (+5.5), Ole Miss vs. Florida (-3.5) and Iowa vs. Michigan (-5.5). Before locking in your Week 4 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Week 4 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Texas A&M (+8.5) vs. LSU



USC (+3.5) vs. Oregon

Alabama vs. South Carolina: Under 54.5 points

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 4 college football parlay would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Texas A&M (+8.5) vs. LSU

Texas A&M has won three of its last four meetings against LSU, including a 49-25 victory on the road against the Tigers in 2025. Quarterback Marcell Reed was spectacular for the Aggies in that showdown, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while also racking up 108 rushing yards and two additional scores. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off a draining defeat on the road against Ole Miss, a game in which LSU managed just 158 passing yards. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting LSU to squeak out a 27-26 victory at home, helping the Aggies cover the spread in 63% of its simulations. Claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

USC (+3.5) vs. Oregon

A Big Ten battle is set to unfold when the No. 12 USC Trojans host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oregon has won four straight against USC, and six of the last seven overall. However, Oregon has already shown its vulnerability this season, losing its only road game to Oklahoma State, 39-31. Meanwhile, USC's offense has been firing on all cylinders under head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are scoring 43.0 points per game on average this season, and SportsLine's model is calling for USC to defend home field and secure a 31-27 victory, helping the Trojans cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Alabama vs. South Carolina: Under 54.5 points

Both teams will likely focus on defensive discipline in practice this week. Alabama gave up 36 points in last week's win against Florida State, while South Carolina gave up 393 total yards and 41 points against Mississippi State. Prior to last week's win over the Seminoles, Alabama had held its opponents to 17 or fewer points in its first two games. In addition, fewer than 53 points have been scored in three of the past five meetings between these two teams. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts these teams will combine for 42 points on Saturday, helping the Under hit in 59% of simulations. Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 4 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 4 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.