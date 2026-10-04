The Week 4 NFL schedule features an intriguing late-afternoon window, including 49ers vs. Broncos, Raiders vs. Chiefs and Seahawks vs. Chargers. Las Vegas and Kansas City are both unbeaten heading into that AFC West showdown, and one of SportsLine's experts is backing the Raiders to cover the spread as 4.5-point home underdogs. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown 3+ touchdowns in each of the last three games, is priced at +122 (risk $100 to win $122) to throw 2+ touchdowns against Kansas City. Experts have also revealed NFL best bets for the other two matchups on Sunday afternoon.

Before locking in your Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet:

Week 4 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers



Seahawks (-6.5) vs. Chargers

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 4 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to win $613). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs

"In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule—they never had to play two straight road games in back-to-back weeks unless there was a bye in between," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The last time the Chiefs went on the road for consecutive games without extra rest was back in November 2024. Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass-rush win rate and a 36% run-stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, who's a solid replacement at right guard."

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers

"The Broncos offense followed a familiar pattern on Sunday, seemingly relearning how to play football in the first half before rallying back for the win," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I would typically love to fade a team like that the following week on the road, but this 49ers team is so decimated that I see catching 3 as a value for a playoff-caliber team with Denver. Nick Bosa's absence could be felt last week with the Cardinals moving the ball consistently, and the 49ers have a number of injuries on offense to worry about as well, including to Mike Evans and Trent Williams. If the Broncos are an above-average team -- and I think they are -- this line makes little sense with the 49ers so beat up."

Seahawks (-6.5) vs. Chargers

"I'm not sure I understand this line in the slightest," White said. "The Chargers turned five Buffalo giveaways into a one-touchdown day, leaving them unable to cover amid an awful Bills performance. An elite Seahawks team should come out focused after losing a game they should've won after dominating to the tune of +2.8 yards per play differential. With Sam Darnold back, the Seahawks are the best team in football, and I'm not sure the Chargers are even average. A line of -10 would make more sense than sub-7, so the oddsmakers must be counting on the Chargers to finally catch a big break to make it so low. I'd counter that that happened last week, and it didn't matter. Seahawks roll here."

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