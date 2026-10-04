The Week 4 NFL schedule offers a new day for NFL betting and an additional chance to collect nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses after using the top sportsbook promos on some of the best betting apps. The Sunday NFL schedule starts early with Colts vs. Commanders at 9:30 a.m. ET in London, followed by marquee matchups like Cowboys vs. Texans, Patriots vs. Bills and Raiders vs. Chiefs. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Sunday's NFL slate wraps up when the Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Be sure to check out the nearly $3,000 in bonuses offered by some of the best betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 4 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

On this page, you'll find the full Week 4 slate with start times and the latest lines for every matchup.

Week 4 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 4 NFL schedule, odds

Sunday, Oct. 4

Commanders vs. Colts, 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Colts -3.5

Moneyline: Colts (-180), Commanders (+150)

Total: 47.5

Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Bills vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills (-298), Patriots (+240)

Total: 48.5

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Bears vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Bears -3.5

Moneyline: Bears (-175), Jets (+145)

Total: 42.5

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Bengals vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-142), Jaguars (+120)

Total: 51.5

Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Giants vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Moneyline: Cardinals (-115), Giants (-105)

Total: 44.5

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Eagles vs. Rams, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams (-155), Eagles (+130)

Total: 45.5

Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Buccaneers vs. Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Packers -3.5

Moneyline: Packers (-172), Buccaneers (+150)

Total: 39.5

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Ravens vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-750), Titans (+525)

Total: 43.5

Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Texans vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans (-142), Cowboys (+120)

Total: 47.5

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Vikings vs. Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Vikings -11.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-750), Dolphins (+525)

Total: 38.5

Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Raiders vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-225), Raiders (+185)

Total: 47.5

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers (-155), Broncos (+130)

Total: 46.5

Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Seahawks vs. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks (-335), Chargers (+280)

Total: 42.5

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Panthers vs. Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions (-175), Panthers (+145)

Total: 50.5

Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Monday, Oct. 5

Saints vs. Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-155), Falcons (+130)

Total: 48.5

Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.