The New England Patriots find themselves in an urgent situation when they battle the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC East matchup to highlight the NFL Week 4 schedule. New England has started the season 1-2 and is coming off a 35-6 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. Buffalo, meanwhile, moved to 3-0 with a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills enter as the 6.5-point home favorites as Josh Allen looks to improve to 9-7 against New England all-time during the regular season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Week 4, including Colts vs. Commanders (+3.5) in London, Cowboys vs. Texans (-2.5), Rams vs. Eagles (+3), Broncos vs. 49ers (-2.5) and Lions vs. Panthers (+3.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' 'Monday Night Football' features Falcons vs. Saints (-2.5), with Atlanta holding a slight 58-56 all-time edge. Before locking in any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 4 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model like the Vikings (-10.5), who cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations at betting apps against the Dolphins on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings have won each of the last two meetings with the Dolphins, and five of the last eight. Minnesota has covered the spread in each of the last three meetings. Miami has failed to cover the spread in each of its last four games, and in seven of its last nine.

Kyler Murray (concussion) returned on Sunday in the Vikings' 23-16 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday. Aaron Jones leads the Minnesota rushing attack, carrying 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown. Miami is led by quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 57% of his passes for 627 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. The Dolphins have lost by 14 or more points in each of their first three games. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an over/under pick that hits 70% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks, and find out.