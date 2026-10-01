The Week 5 college football schedule is another golden opportunity to collect nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the best sportsbook promos at some of the top betting apps. Matchups span Thursday-Saturday and include ranked matchups like No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama, No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 5 Ohio State, and No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 8 Florida, but you can use these college football promos on any of the Week 5 college football lines. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

The latest Week 5 college football odds list all three of the road teams in those matchups as favorites. Alabama is favored by 5.5 over Mississippi State with the over/under at 59.5, Ohio State is favored by 13.5 over Iowa with the over/under of 45.5, and Florida is favored by 4.5 over Missouri with the over/under of 56.5. Bet on Week 5 college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 5 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 5 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 5 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 5 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State (-2.5, 57.5), 8 p.m. ET

North Texas at Tulsa (-1.5, 57.5), 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 2

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-3, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Liberty at Delaware (+7, 50.5), 7 p.m. ET

Penn State at Northwestern (+2.5, 45.5), 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force (-3.5, 46.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina (+21, 47.5), 12 p.m. ET

Syracuse at UConn (+6.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (+6, 60.5), 12 p.m. ET

UCF at No. 20 Houston (-12.5, 51.5), 12 p.m. ET

West Virginia at Iowa State (-3, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Kansas (-18.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

Boston College at No. 21 SMU (-21, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Stanford at Wake Forest (-13.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan at Minnesota (+5.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-10.5, 43.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia (-24.5, 50.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Buffalo (+13.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Toledo at Ball State (+19.5, 51.5), 2 p.m. ET

California at UNLV (-2.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Samford at UAB (-30.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (-7, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri (+5.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at NC State (+5.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Virginia at Florida State (+2.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa (+14, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Memphis at Charlotte (+20.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wyoming at North Dakota State (-18.5, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Georgia State (-1.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Central Michigan (-6.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (-13.5, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at UMass (-6, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio at Kent State (+3, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Marshall at James Madison (-18.5, 55.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Maryland at Nebraska (-14.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

UTEP at New Mexico (-22.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina (-2.5, 53.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Illinois (-10, 61.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (-44.5, 61.6), 6 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Colorado State (+6, 60.5), 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-14, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 BYU at TCU (+6.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

UTSA at Rice (+11.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

ULM at South Alabama (-14, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

Army at Louisiana Tech (+2.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado (+13.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami at Clemson (+16.5, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at No. 18 USC (-9.5, 57.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 22 Boise State (-19.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Temple at USF (-6, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

McNeese at No. 11 LSU (-48.5, 61.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 6 Indiana at Rutgers (+24.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at Louisiana (-6.5, 46.5), 8 p.m. ET

Fresno State at Washington State (-2.5, 46.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Baylor at Arizona State (-4, 49.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Texas State at San Diego State (+4.5, 59.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Arizona (-7, 55.5), 11 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Hawaii (-3, 51.5), 11:59 p.m. ET

Week 5 college football betting previews

Thursday, Oct. 1

New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky, 8 P.M. ET on CBS Sports Network

Both teams are 1-3 on the season and they share their win in common against Mercyhurst of the NCEC in the FCS. Western Kentucky's three losses were blowouts against Nevada, Georgia and Indiana, while New Mexico State looked a little more competitive in losses to Florida State, Hawaii and New Mexico. However, it's a clean slate with both teams beginning Conference USA play. New Mexico State is favored by 2.5 at home and the over/under is 55.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Friday, Oct. 2

Northwestern vs. Penn State, 8 P.M. ET

Northwestern took the defending national champions to the brink on the road last week in a 29-26 loss to Indiana. Meanwhile, Penn State is coming off a 24-20 loss as 9.5-point home favorites against unranked Wisconsin. This will be Northwestern's first Big Ten game in their new stadium and they looked great at home in a 41-7 win over Colorado two weeks ago. However, Penn State is still favored by 2.5 points and the over/under is 45.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Saturday, Oct. 3

North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, Noon ET

The Fighting Irish have beaten Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State and Purdue by a combined 136 points over the first four games of the season and they're 3-1 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are a more modest 2-1, but have had two weeks to prepare coming off a 28-20 loss to Clemson. Notre Dame is favored by 21 on the road and the over/under is 47.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama, Noon ET

Kamario Taylor put himself firmly into the Heisman Trophy conversation with a dominant performance in a win over a ranked opponent (Missouri) last week. Meanwhile, Keelon Russell and Alabama have scored at least 45 points in every game this season and the potential for fireworks here is high. Davis Wade Stadium will be electric, but Alabama is still favored by 5.5 on the road and the over/under is 59.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Air Force vs. Navy, Noon ET on CBS

The first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Mathcup of the season pits Air Force at home against Navy and you can watch live on CBS or stream on Paramount+. Navy is 1-2 with tight losses on the road against FAU and UAB, while Air Force is 2-1 after a 36-33 win at Nevada last week. Both offenses have been able to create explosive plays in the running game, but the over/under is still 46.5. Air Force is favored by 3.5 points at home. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. ET

Georgia has won 40 of its last 41 games in Sanford Stadium and the Bulldogs won their first two SEC games against Arkansas and Oklahoma by 28 apiece. Now Vanderbilt comes to town coming off a 21-15 loss to Auburn on the road last week. The Commodores did cover as 9.5-point underdogs in that game and also covered as 3-point favorites in a miraculous win at home over NC State the week prior. However, Georgia is favored by 24.5 with the over/under at 51.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 14 Iowa vs. No. 5 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Hawkeyes are a perfect 4-0 after scoring a touchdown on the last play of the game to beat Michigan. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith put up 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Illinois to help Ohio State improve to 3-1. The Buckeyes are favored by 13.5 at Kinnick Stadium and the over/under is 45.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 8 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators followed up a 44-39 win at Auburn that turned a few heads with a truly eye-opening 52-28 destruction of Ole Miss at home last week. However, they'll have another tough road test against the Tigers, who will be hungry coming off a 31-24 loss to Mississippi State. Jadan Baugh already has 11 rushing touchdowns this season and slowing the Florida RB down will be priority No. 1 for Missouri. Florida is favored by 4.5 and the over/under is 56.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Clemson vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 7:30 p.m. ET

We're a full month into the season and Miami QB Darian Mensah still has more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12). Meanwhile, Clemson has rebounded to win three in a row after an embarrassing 51-10 loss to LSU to open the season. The Hurricanes are favored by 17.5 points on the road and the over/under is 48.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 18 USC vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Trojans are 4-1 coming off a 41-27 loss at home against Oregon and the Huskies suffered a 27-24 home loss of their own against Minnesota last week to drop to 3-1. Washington has won three in a row over its former Pac-12 rival and that includes a 26-24 win in Seattle after the two programs had joined the Big Ten. However, USC is favored by 9.5 at the Coliseum and the over/under is 57.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Arizona vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. ET

Arizona QB Noah Fifita is one of only three active players in the FBS with more than 10,000 career passing yards and he's thrown for eight touchdown passes in wins over Northern Illinois and Washington State the last two weeks to improve to 3-1. However, Cincinnati is a perfect 4-0 with a dynamic rushing attack that is averaging 6.5 yards per carry for the season. The Wildcats are still favored by 7 points at home and the over/under is 54.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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