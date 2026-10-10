The Week 5 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate of divisional games on Sunday, including an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco is 4-0 following a 24-14 win over Denver last week, while Seattle is 3-1 after beating the Chargers by a touchdown. One of SportsLine's experts has revealed an NFL best bet for that game, and two other experts have NFL picks for Titans vs. Texans in the AFC South and Bears vs. Packers in the NFC North.

Before locking in your Week 5 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet:

Week 5 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Bears (-1.5) vs. Packers

Titans (+7.5) vs. Texans



Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 5 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +566 (risk $100 to win $566). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Bears (-1.5) vs. Packers

"It doesn't seem to matter who the QB is in Chicago as the Bears still lead the NFL in total yards (429.0), rushing (196.3), and are 9th in scoring," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "But maybe most importantly, lead the NFL in time of possession at 36:36. It's hard to score on Chicago if you don't have the ball. Ever since the Bears defense gave up 37 points and 478 yards to the Panthers in Week 1, Chicago's defense has allowed 28 total points (9.2 a game) and under 250 total yards in every game. They are now 3rd in the NFL in total defense and 3rd vs the pass. What has Green Bay done but beat a horrible Tampa Bay team without its QB?"

Titans (+7.5) vs. Texans

"Tennessee's offensive line has allowed only six sacks, tying for the sixth-fewest," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Houston's line has already allowed 12 sacks in just four games, one of the highest totals in the NFL. Nico Collins, who lines up outside nearly 85% of the time, is a classic boundary receiver and deep threat. He and C.J. Stroud have developed impressive timing, especially in domes. But when Collins plays outside, his yards per game drop by almost 20, and he's only scored six touchdowns outdoors compared to 21 inside. Home divisional dogs getting 7.5 points with a total under 40 is too good to pass up. Also, all the weather models are calling for rain (80-90% chance) and some wind, so the grass field is likely to play slow."

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

"The 49ers are by some accounts the best team in the league, with a top-three unit on both sides of the ball, and there's a chance Nick Bosa could be back for this game despite not practicing last week," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I'd make a completely healthy 49ers team at least 4-point underdogs against what I think is the best team in the league, but one that is continually underrated by the market. The Seahawks outscored the 49ers 54-9 in Week 18 and the divisional round last year, and this Seattle team looks nearly as good, particularly with the best defense in football."

Want more Week 5 NFL picks?

You've seen some Week 5 NFL best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every NFL game here, all from the team of experts and model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.