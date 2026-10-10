There are hundreds of Week 5 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 5 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like Raiders vs. Patriots, Eagles vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Ravens vs. Falcons. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has racked up 339 rushing yards over his last two games, and his Over/Under for total rushing yards on Sunday is 88.5. Make the best NFL picks possible at NFL betting sites. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet with the latest DraftKings promo code right here:

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Week 5 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Kirk Cousins, Raiders QB, Over 225.5 passing yards

Kirk Cousins is having a career renaissance during his first season with the Raiders.

Cousins, who signed with Las Vegas prior to the team's expected selection of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, has thrown for 1,026 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on 93 of 144 passing, while leading the Raiders to a surprising 3-1 start.

The veteran quarterback has exceeded his projected passing market in four of his last five games when his team is the underdog, averaging 273.0 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Market is predicting Cousins will throw for 233.1 yards on average against the Patriots.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is off to the best start of his career in his first four games of the 2026 season.

Lawrence enters Week 5 with a 69.2% completion percentage and a 111.2 passer rating, both career-highs, and eight touchdowns, which is on pace to set a new personal best.

The former Clemson standout has thrown for more touchdowns than his projected market in each of the last five games, averaging 3.6 passing touchdowns per game during that span.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Bears quarterback Case Keenum each threw two touchdowns against the Eagles' defense this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Lawrence will throw for 2.8 touchdowns on average against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB, Over 35.5 receiving yards

Christian McCaffrey is once again excelling as a dual-threat option in the 49ers' offense.

McCaffrey enters Week 5 with 218 yards and four touchdowns on 50 rushing attempts, as well as 16 receptions for 122 yards.

The 30-year-old has recorded at least three receptions in all four games and has recorded more than 40 yards in two games.

McCaffrey has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last six games where he's not favored and faces teams with a winning record, averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts McCaffrey will record 37.8 yards on average against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB, Over 88.5 rushing yards

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off another outstanding performance in his team's 45-24 win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Robinson recorded 145 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts and enters Week 5 ranked second with 494 rushing yards.

The former Texas standout has recorded more rushing yards than his projected market total in four of his last five games against teams with a winning record, averaging 100.8 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Robinson will record 106.2 rushing yards on average against the Ravens on Sunday.

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