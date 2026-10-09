The Week 6 college football schedule is absolutely loaded and before you participate in any college football betting, you'll want to check out some of the top sportsbook promos from the best betting apps. Tonight's action includes a pair of matchups featuring ranked teams, with No. 20 Iowa visiting Washington for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff and No. 8 BYU hosting Iowa State for a 10:15 p.m. ET start. The latest Week 6 college football odds list Washington (-3, 41.5) and BYU (-10.5, 46.5) as the favorites. Then on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 6 Alabama is favored by 1.5 at home against No. 2 Georgia with the over/under at 51.5 points. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

You can use any of the Week 6 college football lines to score over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these college football promos. Use them for No. 13 Oregon (-11.5, 58.5) vs. No. 21 UCLA on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday or No. 12 Utah (-15.5, 51.5) vs. Kansas later that night at 10:15 p.m. ET. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 6 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 6 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 6 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 6 college football odds, schedule

Friday, October 9

Florida State at Louisville (-3.5, 59.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 20 Iowa at Washington (-3, 41.5), 9 p.m. ET

Washington State at Utah State (-5.5, 44.5), 9 p.m. ET

Wyoming at San Jose State (-6, 43.5), 9 p.m. ET

Iowa State at No. 8 BYU (-10.5, 46.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 10

Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri (-3.5, 48.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Arizona at West Virginia (+3, 61.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State (-9.5, 52.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh (-3.5, 47.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at NC State (+4, 59.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska (+7, 50.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Tulane at Army (-3, 48.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Sacramento State at Bowling Green (-7.5, 44.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Ball State at Northwestern (-36.5, 52.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina at No. 16 Florida (-12.5, 61.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Appalachian State (-9.5, 50.5), 1:00 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at UMass (+2.5, 47.5), 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+10, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Texas vs Oklahoma (+8.5, 39.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State (-2.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame (-38.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Duke at Georgia Tech (+7, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at California (+9.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon (-11.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Illinois at Michigan State (+2.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte at North Texas (-28.5, 57.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Navy (-2.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Toledo (-20.5, 52.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Central Michigan at Ohio (-3.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Akron (+7, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kent State at Western Michigan (-13.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn at Temple (-3.5, 54.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Rice at East Carolina (-10, 47.5), 4:00 p.m. ET

No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas (+13.5, 51.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State (-34.5, 56.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Oregon State (-14.5, 53.5), 6:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky (+8.5, 52.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

UAB at Memphis (-14, 56.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

Nevada at UTEP (+9.5, 49.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at UNLV (+3, 47.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina at Marshall (-2.5, 55.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama (-1.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse at Virginia (-9.5, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 19 USC at Penn State (-1.5, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Air Force at NIU (+7.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

James Madison at Georgia Southern (+7.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech (-3, 57.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Purdue (+2.5, 50.5), 8:00 p.m. ET

Kansas at No. 12 Utah (-15.5, 51.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Hawaii at Arizona State (-20.5, 57.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State (+6.5, 48.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Week 6 college football betting previews

Friday, Oct. 9

Washington vs. No. 20 Iowa, 9 p.m. ET

The Hawkeyes cracked the top 15 after a win against Michigan, but ran into Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State last week. They weren't penalized severely for their loss by pollsters, but they'll need to gather themselves quickly for a weeknight road trip out West. The Huskies are coming off back-to-back losses to USC and Minnesota, but both games were decided by a single possession. Washington is favored by 3.5 at home, and the over/under is 41.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

No. 8 BYU vs. Iowa State, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Cougars are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 entering Week 6, and they don't have Texas Tech on their schedule this season, so they have a relatively clear path to the conference title game. However, they do have a matchup against No. 3 Notre Dame looming large next week that could determine their College Football Playoff chances with the committee if it were to come to that. Meanwhile, Jimmy Rogers picked up his first conference win last week as the head coach at Iowa State with a 45-42 win over West Virginia. BYU is favored by 10.5 points at home, and the over/under is 46.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana, Noon ET

The Cornhuskers are off to a perfect 5-0 start and looked convincing in comfortable wins over Michigan State and Maryland to open Big Ten play. However, the intensity ratchets up with the defending national champions coming to town. Indiana is also 5-0 on the season, but did endure a scare against Northwestern at home a couple of weeks ago. This will be the toughest test so far for the Hoosiers, too, but Indiana is still favored by 7.5 on the road with the over/under at 49.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 25 Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Noon ET

Pitt went into Lane Stadium at night last week to earn a 35-33 victory and checked in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 after a 5-0 start. However, starting quarterback Mason Heintschel was lost for the season with a torn ACL in the process. Now, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick will look to throw as many exotic looks at backup Holden Geriner as possible. The Tar Heels competed well against Clemson and Notre Dame in their last two games, but Pitt is favored by 3.5 at home, and the over/under is 47.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M, Noon ET

Missouri beat the brakes off Florida at home last week and has the chance to make another statement at home this week against Texas A&M. The Aggies began the year with CFP aspirations, but suffered embarrassing losses to Kentucky and LSU in back-to-back weeks. They rebounded with a 34-7 win over Arkansas last week, but Missouri is still favored by 3.5 points at home, while the over/under is 48.5. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

No. 16 Florida vs. South Carolina, 12:45 p.m. ET

Jadan Baugh was limited to 13 yards on 12 carries in a 45-17 loss to Missouri last week, and priority No. 1 for Florida will be reestablishing the run. Controlling the line of scrimmage on the other side of the ball will also be crucial after the Gators gave up 213 yards to Jamal Roberts. Meanwhile, South Carolina has had success running the ball and stopping the run, but is off to a 2-3 start nonetheless. Florida is favored by 11.5 at home, and the over/under is 60.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Longhorns survived a late scare on the road against Tennessee and then had a bye week to prepare for the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners have also had an extra week to prepare for a trip to the Cotton Bowl, but are doing so coming off a 41-13 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, and are off to a 2-2 start overall. Texas has won three of four in the rivalry and is favored by 7.5 in the neutral-site matchup, while the over/under is 39.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 13 Oregon vs. No. 21 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Bob Chesney has the Bruins believing in his first year at the helm, and UCLA has beaten each of its first four opponents by at least two touchdowns. However, they're stepping up a few weight classes with a trip to Oregon, where the Ducks look like they've woken up after an astounding loss to Oklahoma State earlier in the year. Both teams have had two weeks to prepare, but Oregon is favored by 11.5 points at home with the over/under at 59.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Stanford, 3:30 p.m. ET

Stanford is 2-3 on the season and all three of its losses have been by 28 points or more -- the most recent of which being a 57-3 slaughtering at the hands of Wake Forest. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has seemed fully aware that style points might matter after being left out of the CFP last season, outscoring its opponents by 147 points on the way to a 5-0 start. A potential top-10 matchup with BYU lingers for the Irish, but they're still heavy 38.5-point favorites with the over/under at 54.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Kentucky vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. ET

Both teams have head coaches who are in their first season at the school, both teams are 4-1 on the season and both teams share a win over a common opponent in Texas A&M. However, Kentucky has some pretty clear issues defensively (allowing 33.3 ppg in SEC play) and LSU's defense has looked like one of the best in the country when it isn't playing Trinidad Chambliss. Despite Kentucky hosting, LSU is favored by 8.5 and the over/under is 51.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET

This is the rivalry that has defined the SEC since Kirby Smart landed in Athens and it comes as little surprise that there are SEC Championship Game and CFP ramifications draped around the contest this year. They split a pair of matchups last year, with Alabama winning the regular season on the road and Georgia winning the SEC Title Game. This time around, Alabama is favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is also 54.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 12 Utah vs. Kansas, 10:15 p.m. ET

Utah is rolling in Morgan Scalley's first season, as the defense ranks third in the country in points allowed per game (10.2) and Devon Dampier is one of the nation's elite quarterbacks. His 172.2 QB rating leads the Big 12 and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season while only throwing one interception on the year. Lance Leipold's squad is 2-2 with competitive losses against Missouri and Arizona State and the Jayhawks also showed some fight in a 31-21 loss at home to the Utes last season. However, Utah is favored by 15.5 points at home and the over/under is 51.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Fresno State vs. No. 23 Boise State, 10:30 p.m. ET

The reboot of the Pac-12 means the reboot of Pac-12 After Dark and this is a game of major consequence early in the season between the two of the preseason favorites in the league. Both squads are off to 4-1 starts with Fresno State's sole loss coming to USC and Boise State's coming against Oregon. They're each on a four-game winning streak since where they've won every game by at least two touchdowns. Boise State is favored by 6.5 on the road while the over/under is 48.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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