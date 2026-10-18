The Week 6 NFL schedule is highlighted by a 12-game slate on Sunday, which is capped off with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. One of SportsLine's experts is backing the Packers (-1) to cover the spread in that showdown, while two other experts have revealed NFL best bets for Giants vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET) and Chiefs vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET) on Sunday. Before locking in your Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

Week 6 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Giants (+1) vs. Saints

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers



Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 6 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +566 (risk $100 to win $566). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Giants (+1) vs. Saints

"When you look at how both the Saints and Giants offense handle pressure, you can't look any further than the QB position," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "For all of his faults, Jameis Winston is able to navigate pressure rather well. The Saints QB Tyler Shough struggles to handle pressure from the defense, the situation and the moment. None of that favors New Orleans in this game."

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers

"The Chargers averaged 3.8 yards per play and gave up five sacks in what should have been an all-in spot at home last week," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Now they have to visit an undefeated Chiefs' team coming off a bye. Justin Herbert is under seige and this matchup will only make things worse. Lay the points."

Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch."

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