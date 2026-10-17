There are hundreds of Week 6 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 6 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like Texans vs. Jaguars, Bears vs. Falcons, Chargers vs. Chiefs and Cowboys vs. Packers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his last two games, and his Over/Under for passing yards on Sunday is 279.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 6 NFL picks, predictions, player props

C.J. Stroud, Texans QB, Over 252.5 passing yards

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud enters Week 6 with 1,402 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions on 119 of 185 passing.

Stroud is averaging 280.4 passing yards per game and a 98.1 passer rating through his first five games.

The former Ohio State standout has connected with primary receiver Nico Collins on 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

Stroud has exceeded his projected passing market in each of his last five games against opponents with a winning record, averaging 267.0 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Market is predicting Stroud will throw for 271.1 yards on average against the Jaguars.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB, Over 91.5 rushing yards

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson enters Week 6 as the NFL rushing leader with 580 yards.

Robinson is averaging 116.0 yards per game, is the Falcons' second-leading receiver with 18 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown, and has found the end zone in three of his first five games, which includes two games with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Robinson has exceeded his rushing market in five of his last six games when the Falcons are underdogs against teams with a winning record, averaging 112.3 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Robinson will record an average of 109.8 yards against the Bears on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs RB, Under 86.5 rushing yards

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III leads all NFL players with 134.3 rushing yards per game.

Walker, who signed with Kansas City in March, has been the focal point of a Chiefs offense that looks to be back to the form of his recent dynasty after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season.

The Super Bowl MVP has, however, recorded fewer than his rushing yards market in four of his last five games against teams with a losing record and middle third defense, averaging 62.8 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Walker will record an average of 72.1 yards against the Chargers.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB, Under 279.5 passing yards

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during last week's 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Prescott currently ranks fifth among NFL quarterbacks in both total passing yards (1,381) and passing yards per game (276.2).

The former Mississippi State standout is 1-3-1 against the Packers all-time, which includes an average of 309.0 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Prescott will throw for an average of 268.8 yards against the Packers on Sunday night.

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