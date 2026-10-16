A loaded Week 7 college football schedule means dozens of opportunities for college football betting and you won't want to place any wagers before you check out the top sportsbook promos from the best betting apps. There are six ranked matchups this week, including top-10 matchups like No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 8 BYU vs. No. 2 Notre Dame. The latest Week 7 college football odds list Ohio State as the 3.5-point favorite on the road with the over/under at 50.5, while Notre Dame is favored by 10.5 on the road with the over/under at 48.5 points. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here:

However, you can use any of the Week 7 college football lines to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include No. 9 Ole Miss (-6, 59.5), No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Alabama (-7.5, 53.5) and No. 20 Houston (-4.5, 61.5) vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 7 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 7 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 7 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 7 college football odds, schedule

Friday, October 16

Memphis at Tulane (+7, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at Purdue (-3.5, 52.5), 8 p.m. ET

App State at Coastal Carolina (+1.5, 50.5), 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 17

Charleston So. at Clemson (-43.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Florida at No. 7 Texas (-10.5, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU (-14, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana (+3.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at West Virginia (-2.5, 63.5), 12 p.m. ET

Kansas at Kansas State (-4.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Pitt at Boston College (+6.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Virginia at No. 24 SMU (-9.5, 51.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 25 Northwestern at Michigan State (+7.5, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at Army (-2.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Georgia State at James Madison (-12.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Ball State at Bowling Green (-6.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Maryland (-6, 56.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

The Citadel at Texas A&M (-45.5, 55.5), 1 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Temple (-21.5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

UMass at Buffalo (-6.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (+7, 42.5), 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee (+8.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 1 Georgia (-20.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss (-6, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech (-14.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (-10, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Duke (-3.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Penn State at Michigan (-6, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

NIU at Wyoming (-7.5, 40.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UNLV at Air Force (-1.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Miami (Ohio) (-9.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Toledo at Eastern Michigan (-6.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Rice (-4, 45.5), 4:30 p.m. ET

Troy at Louisiana (-4.5, 49.5), 5 p.m. ET

Washington State at Oregon State (-17.5, 53.5), 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Vanderbilt (-6, 50.5), 7 p.m. ET

TCU at Baylor (-5.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Florida State at No. 3 Miami (-21, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Kent State at USF (-20.5, 45.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nevada at North Dakota State (-15.5, 45.5), 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at Southern Miss (+7, 62.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma (-6.5, 43.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Elon at Stanford (-32.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU (+10, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston (-4.5, 61.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at Syracuse (-15.5, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA (-3, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Navy at UTSA (-6.5, 54.5), 8 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at ULM (+14.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

San Jose State at UTEP (+7.5, 48.5), 9 p.m. ET

Ohio at Sacramento State (+14, 49.5), 10 p.m. ET

No. 11 Utah at Colorado (+15.5, 49.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

No. 21 Wake Forest at California (+9.5, 53.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresno State at San Diego State (+7.5, 45.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at Hawaii (-+14, 45.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Oregon (-7.5, 52.5), 11 p.m. ET

Week 7 college football betting previews

Friday, Oct. 9

Tulane vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. ET

Memphis is off to a sizzling 5-1 start with the only loss coming at Boise State. Meanwhile, Tulane is 2-3 on the season, but their losses came against a pair of power conference schools (Duke and Kansas State) and then on the road against Army, so the Green Wave are battle-tested. However, the Tigers are still favored by 7 points with the over/under at 53.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Purdue vs. Washington, 8 p.m. ET

Both teams are 3-3, but appear to be trending in different directions. The Boilermakers are 2-1 in the Big Ten with wins over Illinois and Minnesota, while the Huskies are off to an 0-3 start in the conference with consecutive losses to Minnesota, USC and Iowa. Purdue is favored by 3 at home and the over/under is 52.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Saturday, Oct. 3

No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State, Noon ET

Indiana and Ohio State are the last two College Football Playoff National Championship Game winners and they'll go head-to-head in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday. The Hoosiers have had to hang on by the skin of their teeth a couple times on their way to a 6-0 start. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have been dominant since an early-season collapse against Texas. Ohio State is favored by 3.5 on the road and the over/under is 50.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 7 Texas vs. Florida, Noon ET

A sloppy performance by Arch Manning cost the Longhorns their perfect record in a loss to Oklahoma last week. Now Texas will have to gather itself to take on a Florida squad that is reeling coming off blowout losses to Missouri and South Carolina. The Gators are capable of getting up for a big game (see their 52-28 win over Ole Miss), but Texas is favored by 10 at home with the over/under at 52.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 24 SMU vs. Virginia, Noon ET

Both of these teams are 2-1 in the ACC and are in the conference championship game mix behind Miami (FL) early in the season, but this could be an eliminator game of sorts. However, the only common opponent they share thus far is Florida State on the road, with SMU winning 27-24 and Virginia losing 38-7. In this matchup, the Mustangs are favored by 8.5 points and the over/under is 52.5. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Michigan State vs. No. 25 Northwestern, Noon ET

The Pat Fitzgerald Bowl will pit the 4-1 Wildcats against the 2-4 Spartans in East Lansing. Michigan State has lost four and Northwestern's only loss came on the road against Indiana in a one-possession game. Fitzgerald would love nothing more than to get revenge againt the team he sued for wrongful termination, but Northwestern is favored by 7.5 on the road with the over/under at 48.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State, Noon ET

Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge hasn't gone to plan, as LSU suffered a loss at Ole Miss and then was shocked by Kentucky. Both of those defeats came on the road and they're returning home this week, but Mississippi State has had two weeks to prep after a blowout loss at home against Alabama. The Tigers are favored by 12.5 over the Bulldogs and the over/under is 58.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs went to Bryant-Denny Stadium and pulled out a 20-17 win in their first major test of the season and were vaulted to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 as a reward. Meanwhile, Auburn is off to a 3-2 start, but has had two weeks to prep for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry coming off a loss to Tennessee. That being said, Georgia is still favored by 18.5 at home and the over/under is 49.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Third Saturday in October rivalry this season is a top-15 matchup and both teams are 5-1 on the season. The winner stays in the thick of the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff conversation, while the loser likely has a long road back to contention. Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon's status remains in question and Alabama is favored by 7.5 points on the road with the over/under at 53.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Missouri, 3:30 p.m. ET

This is another huge matchup between one-loss teams from the SEC where the stakes are similar to what was stated above. Ole Miss rebounded nicely from a loss to Florida with a dominant win over Vanderbilt and Missouri blew out Florida and Texas A&M following a loss to Mississippi State. The Rebels are favored by 6 at home and the over/under is 59.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Red Raiders are off to a perfect 5-0 start and they're clear contenders to go back-to-back as Big 12 champions. The Sun Devils had hoped to be in the conference title race again this year, but are off to a sluggish 3-2 start with losses to Texas A&M and Baylor. Texas Tech is favored by 14.5 points at home and the over/under is 48.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Michigan vs. Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

These are two of the proudest programs in college football, but both are mired in losing streaks. Michigan is 3-2 coming off back-to-back losses against Iowa and Minnesota, while Penn State is 3-3 after consecutive losses to Wisconsin, Northwestern and USC. The Wolverines are favored by 6 at home over the Nittany Lions and the over/under is 42.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 3 Miami vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET

The Hurricanes have faced almost no resistance on the way to a 5-0 start and Darian Mensah continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are 3-3 coming off a blowout loss to Louisville and Mike Norvell would be advised to avoid Googling his own name at the moment. Miami is favored by 21.5 points at home and the over/under is 56.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET

BYU had to win a dog fight against TCU and Notre Dame took a few punches from North Carolina, but this is the first real friction point for either program this season. Both have a high-profile matchup or two left on the schedule after this, but the winner has a relatively clear path to the CFP and the loser might have to sweat it out a bit. The Fighting Irish are favored by 10.5 at home and the over/under is 48.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 20 Houston vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State went 1-11 a season ago and began the year with a 24-10 loss to Tulsa, but Eric Morris has turned the Cowboys around with four consecutive victories. They'll have a tough road matchup on Saturday against Houston, which suffered its only loss on the road against Texas Tech. This is a potential showcase for both programs and the Cougars are favored by 4.5 at home, while the over/under is 61.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Oregon vs. Nebraska, 11 p.m. ET

Oregon's comeback against UCLA fell short last week and suddenly the Ducks are unranked after a 3-2 start to a season that began with CFP expectations. Meanwhile, Nebraska squandered a late lead against the defending national champion (Indiana) that would have thrust it into the national conversation. Oregon is favored by 7 at home and the over/under is 52.5 points for the Dylan Raiola Bowl. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.