The Week 7 NFL schedule is loaded with exciting matchups on Sunday, including Packers vs. Lions, Rams vs. Raiders and Seahawks vs. Chiefs. Seattle is a three-point favorite against Kansas City according to the latest Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds. The Chiefs are 5-0 this season, while the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are 3-3. Before locking in your Week 7 NFL predictions, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

Week 7 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Lions (-3.5) vs. Packers

Raiders (+3.5) vs. Rams



Seahawks (-3) vs. Chiefs

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 7 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +566 (risk $100 to win $566). Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:



Lions (-3.5) vs. Packers

"The Packers defense showed up in a big way in the win over the Cowboys, but I think they'll have a tougher test here with the Lions bringing one of the league's top-scoring offenses off the bye," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even if Josh Jacobs is back, the Packers' O-line will have to prove it can succeed in the run game, and it's possible Detroit gets some much-needed secondary help with Brian Branch practicing over the bye. Starting center Cade Mays may also be back to stabilize the offensive line."

Raiders (+3.5) vs. Rams

"Las Vegas owns an elite +7 sack differential, while Los Angeles lags at -2. Look at the point differential: Las Vegas is 0.0 while LA is -0.5. Matthew Stafford will be without top vertical and red-zone threat, Davante Adams," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "On the other side, with Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner sidelined, Las Vegas' interior offensive line can generate consistent push for Ashton Jeanty and company. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been dynamic in 12 personnel, and Gary Kubiak and his staff are far and away superior to last year's coaching staff. The Raiders have been competitive at home and are much healthier right now. Teams with a highly positive mid-season sack differential win roughly 65.4% of their games. Grab the points in this upset maker."

Seahawks (-3) vs. Chiefs

"Seattle got extra rest following its two-game skid vs. San Francisco and Denver," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Seahawks, who dominated the Broncos in the box score, should get a boost from the expected return of Zach Charbonnet. That should ease the pressure on Sam Darnold. Kansas City enters 5-0 but has played an easy schedule."

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