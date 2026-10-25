There are hundreds of Week 7 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 7 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like Bengals vs. Ravens, Packers vs. Lions and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 225 or more yards in each of his last two games, and his over/under for passing yards on Sunday is 261.8. Mahomes to throw 2+ passing touchdowns against Seattle is priced at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-point underdogs on the road against the Seahawks, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 7 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR, Anytime TD

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters Sunday's game against the rival Ravens with 27 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Chase has scored a touchdown in three of the last four games, which includes one in Cincinnati's win against the Miami Dolphins prior to its bye week.

The former LSU standout has recorded 75 receptions for 1,204 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 career games against the Ravens.

Chase is listed at +105 odds to score an anytime touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB, Under 93.5 rushing yards

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs enters Week 7 ranked fifth among NFL players with 504 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied with several others for the most among running backs, along with two additional receiving touchdowns.

Gibbs also ranks fourth among NFL players with 100.8 rushing yards per game.

The former Alabama standout recorded 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts during a Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals prior to the bye week.

Gibbs has, however, recorded less than his rushing yards market in four of his last five games against teams with a winning record, averaging 43.0 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Gibbs will record an average of 74.8 yards against the Packers. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB, Over 1.5 Pass TDs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw zero passing touchdowns on Sunday for the first time since November 23.

Mahomes had previously thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his first four games, with a total of nine in five games.

The two-time NFL MVP has exceeded his passing touchdowns market in four of his last five games, averaging 1.8 passing touchdowns per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Mahomes will throw for 2.0 touchdowns on average against the Seahawks Sunday night. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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