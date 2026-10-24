The Week 8 college football schedule includes important conference matchups and rivalry games, and there are dozens of chances to capitalize on the best sportsbook promos on top betting apps. No. 19 Texas will host No. 7 Ole Miss for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday and it's one of the biggest matchups of the week. The latest Week 8 college football odds list Texas as the 3-point favorite at home despite suffering back-to-back losses and the over/under is currently 53.5. In the only other ranked matchup of the week, No. 10 Utah (-6.5, 57.5) will host No. 14 Houston for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here:

However, you can use any of the Week 8 college football lines to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include No. 9 UCLA (-16.5, 42.5) vs. Michigan State on CBS and No. 1 Miami (-20.5, 50.5) vs. Pittsburgh. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 8 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 8 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 8 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 8 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 24

LSU at Auburn (+7, 51.5), Noon ET

Texas Tech at Cincinnati (+11.5, 57.5), Noon ET

West Virginia at TCU (-8.5, 56.5), Noon ET

California at SMU (-18.5, 53.5), Noon ET

Pitt at Miami (-20.5, 51.5), Noon ET

Indiana at Michigan (+7, 41.5), Noon ET

Rutgers at Northwestern (-16.5, 58.5), Noon ET

Rice at Florida Atlantic (-8.5, 54.5), Noon ET

Western Michigan at Toledo (-3, 45.5), Noon ET

Baylor at Kansas (+3, 53.5), 1 p.m. ET

Akron at Kent State (-3, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at Central Michigan (+2.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Oregon at Illinois (+8.5, 50.5), 3 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Mississippi State (+3.5, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee at South Carolina (-2.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Texas A&M at Alabama (-14.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU at UCF (+6.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston College at Georgia Tech (-4, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Minnesota (+7, 40.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at UCLA (-14, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

North Texas at Navy (+1.5, 61.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Hawaii at NIU (+4.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Buffalo (-3.5, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento State at Ball State (-14, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Arizona State (+3.5, 56.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

ULM at Troy (-15.5, 51.5), 4 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Ohio (-12.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Nevada (-5.5, 45.5), 5 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech (-12.5, 46.5), 5 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Southern Miss (+10, 52.5), 5 p.m. ET

Boise State at Washington State (+13.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Colorado State (+1.5, 62.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Oklahoma State (-13.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Clemson (-2.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia State at Arkansas State (+2.5, 58.5), 7 p.m. ET

Ole Miss at Texas (-3.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State at Arizona (-10, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse at North Carolina (-8.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at Texas State (-12.5, 59.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

UTSA at Tulane (+2.5, 51.5), 8 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at New Mexico (-4.5, 41.5), 10 p.m. ET

Houston at Utah (-6.5, 56.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Week 8 college football betting previews



Saturday, Oct. 24

No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh, Noon ET

The Hurricanes are the only unbeaten team remaining in the ACC and they survived their biggest scare of the season last week in an overtime win over Florida State. Meanwhile, Pitt is 5-2 on the season, but comes off back-to-back losses against North Carolina and Boston College. Darian Mensah and Miami are favored by 20.5 at home and the over/under is 51.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana, Noon ET

The Hoosiers fought hard but suffered a 19-15 loss to Ohio State last week and now they'll hit the road to take on Michigan. The Wolverines are 4-2 on the season coming off a 21-18 win over Penn State at home last week, but they're only 1-2 in conference play so far. Indiana still has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, but another slip-up could prove costly. The Hoosiers are favored by 7 on the road and the over/under is 41.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, Noon ET

Auburn scored a legendary upset on the road against No. 1 Georgia last week to improve to 4-2 and LSU got back into the win column with a 31-0 blowout of Mississippi State to improve to 5-2. However, both of LSU's losses came on the road and they'll be away from home on Saturday. However, Lane Kiffin's squad is favored by 8.5 on the road and the over/under is 50.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

UCF vs. No. 2 BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Cougars stood strong at home against Notre Dame last week and were rewarded with a jump to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Now they'll resume Big 12 play against UCF, which is 3-3 on the season and coming off a bye week. All three of UCF's losses have come on the road, but the Knights are perfect at home so far. BYU is favored by 6.5 points on the road and the over/under is 43.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 9 UCLA vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The Bruins lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the season, but still managed to improve to 6-0 on the season with a 17-7 win over Wisconsin last week. The UCLA defense was dominant and that doesn't bode well for a Michigan State squad that's lost five games in a row. The Bruins are favored by 14 points at home and the over/under is 44.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

South Carolina vs. No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Volunteers are coming off an emotional and dominant win over Alabama and now they'll head to South Carolina to take on the well-rested Gamecocks coming off a bye. When we last saw South Carolina, it was laying a 38-19 beating on Florida and it will be interesting to see if the momentum is still there following the time off. These two programs have split their last 16 head-to-head meetings and South Carolina is favored by 2.5 at home, while the over/under is 50.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 13 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET

Both of these teams made the College Football Playoff a season ago and this looked like a matchup with potential CFP implications when the schedules were announced. However, the Crimson Tide have already suffered two losses and the Aggies have already been defeated three times. AP voters didn't penalize Alabama too harshly for last week's loss to Tennessee, so it still might have a path back as a two-loss team. As such, Alabama is favored by 14.5 at home and the over/under is 50.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Minnesota vs. No. 15 Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET

If three teams from the Big Ten are getting into the College Football Playoff, Iowa is probably positioned the most nicely outside of Ohio State and Indiana. The Hawkeyes are likely to be favored in their last five matchups of the season, starting with Minnesota on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 and both teams are coming off a bye week. Iowa is favored by 7 on the road and the over/under is 41.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Longhorns have suffered back-to-back 27-24 losses to Florida and Oklahoma, and now they'll be without star pass rusher Collin Simmons with the Rebels coming to town for a night game on Saturday. Ole Miss rebounded from a shocking 52-28 loss to Florida with dominant wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri and is back in the thick of the SEC title hunt. However, Texas is favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 52.5 points. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Wisconsin vs. No. 16 USC, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Badgers had a golden opportunity to get back into the Big Ten title and CFP hunt with a win at UCLA last week, but could only muster 214 yards of total offense in a 17-7 loss. Now Wisconsin is 4-2 on the season and set to host the 6-1 Trojans on Saturday night. USC still has Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA left on the schedule, but can't afford to look past the Badgers. The Trojans are favored by 3 on the road and the over/under is 49.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 10 Utah vs. No. 14 Houston, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Utes won their first five games by two touchdowns or more, but snuck past Colorado for a 27-24 win to improve to 6-0 last week. Meanwhile, Houston's only loss came at Texas Tech and a 35-32 win over a ranked Oklahoma State squad last week thrust the Cougars into the top 15. However, Utah is favored by 6.5 on the road and the over/under is 56.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

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