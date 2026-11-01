The Week 8 NFL schedule features an exciting 12-game slate on Sunday, including pivotal matchups like Steelers vs. Browns, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Commanders vs. Eagles. Those games are spread out throughout the day, providing plenty of opportunities to place NFL bets at the top online betting apps. Wide receivers A.J. Browns (Patriots), DeVonta Smith (Eagles) and Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers) are all inactive. Before locking in your Week 8 NFL predictions, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

Week 8 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Steelers (-3.5) vs. Browns

Chiefs (-118) vs. Broncos



Eagles (+6) vs. Commanders

Combining the experts' three picks into a Week 8 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to win $573). Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:



Steelers (-3.5) vs. Browns

"Which Browns road team shows up? The one that totaled 22 points in losses at the Jaguars and Jets or the one that scored 27 in wins at the Bucs and Titans? And Cleveland beat visiting Pittsburgh in Week 2. But the Steelers are on a crazy 11-0 ATS home run in AFC North games. They haven't lost at home to Cleveland in the RS in a couple of decades," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said.

Chiefs (-118) vs. Broncos

"The Broncos might be 5-2, but they have not played like it, 30th in total offense and 23rd in total defense," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "If they are counting on a 62-yard QB TD run or 52-yard TD swing pass vs. the Chiefs, it isn't going to happen. The Chiefs just played statistically one of their worst games of the year and were still in the game at Seattle in the fourth quarter. The difference in this one will be Denver's 28th-ranked rush defense against Ken Walker III, who leads the NFL with 701 yards. We saw this matchup in Week 1 with the Chiefs dominating in all stats (19-9 in 1st downs, 392-176 in yards, 34-26 TOP), and Walker had 173 yards."

Eagles (+6) vs. Commanders

"The Eagles remain beset by injuries heading into another primetime matchup, but they held their own against the Cowboys and held a lead late in the third quarter," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Ultimately, their defense was not able to get enough stops on a dangerous Cowboys offense, but this is a step down in quality of opponent, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Washington's one win this year featured just one drive longer than 43 yards but somehow 33 points on the scoreboard, and they have the 31st scoring defense in the league. I don't think these units collectively deserved to be favored by this much against basically anyone, so I'm fading the massive market line move on this game."

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