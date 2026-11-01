The Week 8 NFL odds are littered with NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 8 NFL spreads for some of Sunday's biggest matchups like Bills vs. Ravens, Vikings vs. Lions and Broncos vs. Chiefs. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 123 or fewer yards in two of his last three games, but his Over/Under for total passing yards on Sunday is 202.5. Nix threw for 222 yards in Denver's win over the Cardinals last week, and he finished with 295 passing yards in his last home game against the Chiefs. Nix to throw for Over 202.5 yards against Kansas City is priced at -114 (risk $114 to win $100) at DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 8 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR, Under 76.5 receiving yards

The Vikings are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team, but Minnesota's aerial attack has struggled this season, ranking 29th in the league with 162.3 passing yards on average. Jefferson has been held under this number in three of his last four games, and Detroit's secondary has held every pass catcher to 70 or fewer receiving yards in each of their last two games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Jefferson will record an average of 61.2 receiving yards against the Lions. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bo Nix, Broncos QB, Over 202.5 passing yards

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix hasn't been asked to throw the ball often this season, recording fewer than 30 passing attempts in each of his last three outings. He's thrown for 123 or fewer yards in two of his last three games, but his Over/Under for total passing yards on Sunday is 202.5. Nix threw for 222 yards in Denver's win over the Cardinals last week, and he threw for 295 yards in his last home game against the Chiefs.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Nix will record an average of 240.8 passing yards on Sunday against the Chiefs. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Drake Maye, Patriots QB, Over 1.5 Pass TDs

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been extremely efficient in recent weeks, throwing two or more touchdown passes in each of his last four outings. After throwing just one touchdown pass during his first three games this season, Maye was red-hot in the month of October, logging 12 touchdown passes in four outings.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Maye will throw for 2.2 touchdowns on average against the Dolphins in an AFC East battle on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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