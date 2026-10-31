The Week 9 college football schedule includes important conference matchups and rivalry games, and there are dozens of chances to capitalize on the best sportsbook promos on top betting apps. The top of the Big 12 standings have gotten incredibly crowded and No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona is a gigantic matchup on Saturday. The latest Week 9 college football odds list the Red Raiders as 3.5-point favorites at home, and the over/under is 54.5 points. In the only other ranked matchup of the week, No. 3 Georgia is favored by 11.5 against No. 17 Florida, and the over/under for this neutral-field matchup in Atlanta is 56.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here:

However, you can use any of the Week 9 college football lines to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include No. 4 Indiana (-20.5, 40.5) vs. Minnesota in the Big Ten on CBS matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and North Carolina vs. No. 1 Miami (-14, 53.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 9 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 9 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 9 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 9 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 5 Notre Dame vs Navy (+30.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech (-3.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

Boston College at Duke (-7.5, 47.5), 12 p.m. ET

California at NC State (-7, 56.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 19 SMU at Syracuse (+9.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa (-3.5, 36.5), 12 p.m. ET

Illinois at Maryland (+2.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

UAB at USF (-7.5, 42.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Western Michigan (-13, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan at Rutgers (+13.5, 46.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss (-13, 57), 12:45 p.m. ET

Marshall at Old Dominion (+2.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Colorado (+2.5, 47.5), 2 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (-6.5, 58.5), 2 p.m. ET

UConn at Air Force (-2.5, 53.5), 3 p.m. ET

Temple at East Carolina (-6, 49.5), 3 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (+5, 57.5), 3 p.m. ET

Stanford at Louisville (-22.5, 61.5), 3:15 p.m. ET

No. 17 Florida vs No. 3 Georgia (-11.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona State at No. 8 BYU (-16.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas at TCU (-6, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana (-20, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 20 Northwestern at Oregon (-3.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Colorado State at Utah State (-6.5, 63.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTEP at North Dakota State (-25.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at ULM (+3.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

FIU at Liberty (-14, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati (+6.5, 56.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Virginia at No. 14 Wake Forest (-12.5, 49.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico at San Jose State (+14, 41.5), 4 p.m. ET

South Carolina at Oklahoma (-4.5, 44), 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Penn State (-7.5, 54.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Nevada at No. 7 UCLA (-22.5, 44.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (-5.5, 55.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State (+9.5, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

Clemson at Florida State (-6, 49.5), 7 p.m. ET

Washington State at San Diego State (-2.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas (-20.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Pitt (-7.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Miami at North Carolina (+14.5, 52), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Ohio State at USC (+7, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Missouri at Arkansas (+10, 49), 7:45 p.m. ET

Washington at Nebraska (-8.5, 49.5), 8 p.m. ET

Army at Memphis (-6, 58.5), 8 p.m. ET

Texas State at Boise State (-11, 63.5), 10 p.m. ET

NIU at UNLV (-24.5, 53.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Fresno State (+5.5, 58.5), 11 p.m. ET

Week 9 college football betting previews



Saturday, Oct. 31

Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, noon ET

The rivalry dates back to 1927 and has been dominated historically by Notre Dame (82-13-1), but the Midshipmen have had some success against the Irish on a neutral field. They were competitive during a 35-32 loss in Baltimore in 2022, won in Jacksonville in 2016 and won in East Rutherford, N.J. in 2010. This game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. and Notre Dame is favored by 29.5, while the over/under is 54.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 23 Arizona, noon ET

Texas Tech was just stunned in a 37-24 loss to Cincinnati where it gave up 255 rushing yards. Now it takes on an Arizona squad that destroyed Cincinnati 34-7 earlier in the season. The Wildcats have won their last three Big 12 matchups by a combined 84 points and this is a golden opportunity to cement its status as a conference title contender against the defending champs. However, the Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 54.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 9 UCLA vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The Bruins lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the season, but still managed to improve to 6-0 on the season with a 17-7 win over Wisconsin last week. The UCLA defense was dominant and that doesn't bode well for a Michigan State squad that's lost five games in a row. The Bruins are favored by 14 points at home and the over/under is 44.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, noon ET

This will be the 100th time that these two schools have met on the gridiron and the margins have been razor thin in the Battle for the Heartland. Wisconsin holds a 49-48-2 edge in the all-time series, but Iowa is on a four-game winning streak in the series and has won the last two matchups by a combined score of 79-10. However, the Hawkeyes are coming off a 13-10 loss to Minnesota and the Badgers upset USC at home last week. Still, Iowa is favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 36.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Auburn, 12:45 p.m. ET

The Rebels are 5-2 on the season and are 3-2 in the SEC, but remain in the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff hunt because both losses came on the road against Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, Auburn followed up its upset win over Georgia on the road with a 38-17 loss at home against LSU to fall to 4-3 on the season and 2-3 in the conference. A clash with No. 3 Georgia next week looms large, but Ole Miss is still favored by 13.5 at home and the over/under is 57.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they'll be back in action after a week off to nurse their wounds following that aforementioned loss to Auburn. They'll head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for their annual rivalry matchup with the Gators. Florida also had the week off following a 27-24 win over Texas on the road and has the potential to jump back into the thick of the SECCG and CFP picture with a win. However, Georgia is favored by 10.5 and the over/under is 56.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 4 Indiana vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Almost nothing has been easy for the defending national champions in conference play, but the Hoosiers are still 7-1 on the season with a 4-1 record in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Minnesota won a 13-10 brawl against Iowa last week to improve to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The Golden Gophers have won four in a row in the series, but this is the first meeting since 2021. Indiana is favored by 19.5 at home and the over/under is 42.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 8 BYU vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU found itself in a classic letdown spot coming off a monumental win over Notre Dame, going on the road to play UCF on a Friday night. Now the Cougars have to worry about looking ahead, with a clash against Utah next week that could determine their Big 12 Championship Game and CFP fate. The Sun Devils certainly hope that they can catch BYU napping and simultaneously get themselves back into the Big 12 title picture. However, BYU is still favored by 15.5 at home and the over/under is 49.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Cincinnati vs. No. 6 Utah, 3:45 p.m. ET

The Bearcats are coming off an inspired performance at home against Texas Tech and now they host Utah with a chance to almost singlehandedly turn the Big 12 on its head in a span of two weeks. However, Utah earned a confidence-building 21-13 win of its own over a ranked Houston squad at home and knows it can't let its foot off the gas during the most difficult stretch of its season. The Utes are favored by 6.5 on the road and the over/under is 58.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 14 Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 3:45 p.m. ET

The ACC has looked like Miami and then everybody else, but Wake Forest has looked like the best of the rest thus far. The Demon Deacons have won four in a row since their loss to the Hurricanes and they've blown out Stanford, NC State and California in their last three games. Meanwhile, Virginia has lost three of four to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Wake Forest is favored by 14 at home and the over/under is 49.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

North Carolina vs. No. 1 Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Hurricanes survived a scare against Florida State and then smashed Pitt 52-23 to cement their status as the top-ranked team in the nation. Now they'll head to Chapel Hill, where Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels will have to dial up an impressive defensive scheme to account for Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes are favored by 14.5 on the road and the over/under is 52.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

USC vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Trojans are 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten, but fell out of the top 25 this week following a loss on the road to Wisconsin. However, they have a chance to make a statement with the Buckeyes coming to town on Saturday. Ohio State is coming off a bye after a 19-15 win on the road over Indiana and Jeremiah Smith remains the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The Buckeyes are favored by 7 on the road and the over/under is 51.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 11 Texas vs. Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. ET

After back-to-back 27-24 losses against Oklahoma and Florida, Texas got back into the win column with an impressive 34-27 win over Ole Miss last week. The Longhorns are now 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play. They'll host the Bulldogs on Saturday and Mississippi State has lost three in a row to fall to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the league. Texas is favored by 21 at home and the over/under is 51.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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