NFL player props are extremely popular at the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Week 9 NFL prop bets have been revealed for some of Sunday's biggest matchups like Broncos vs. Patriots, Cowboys vs. Colts, Packers vs. Patriots and Raiders vs. 49ers. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in the MVP conversation following a hot start, which includes throwing 15 touchdowns across seven games, and his Over/Under for total passing yards on Sunday is 245.5. Purdy has exceeded that total in four of his past six games, and now he'll face a Las Vegas defense that is giving up 381.9 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Purdy to throw for Over 245.5 yards against the Raiders is priced at -114 (risk $114 to win $100) at DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 9 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 9 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Brock Purdy, 49ers QB, Over 245.5 passing yards

Purdy has exceeded this posted total in four of his past six games, and he has an advantageous matchup against the Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense is giving up 381.9 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Last week, Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 290 yards against Las Vegas, which bodes well for Purdy, who's averaging 266.5 passing yards across four home games this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Purdy will record an average of 268.9 passing yards against the Raiders. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Nico Collins, Texans WR, Under 64.5 receiving yards

Collins is coming off his worst outing of the season, recording just two catches for six yards in Houston's 27-21 setback against the Giants on Oct. 25. Collins has finished with 56 or fewer receiving yards in two of his last three games, and now he'll face a tough test against the Chargers on Sunday. Despite being 0-7, the Chargers are holding opposing offenses to 198.4 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Collins will record an average of 45.1 receiving yards on Sunday against the Chargers. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bo Nix, Broncos QB, Under 32.5 pass attempts

Nix has finished with 29 or fewer pass attempts in three of his last four games, and Denver's offense could turn to its effective ground game when the Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers feature a top-10 pass defense, holding opponents to 208.9 passing yards per game. However, Carolina's defense is allowing 140.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Nix will finish with 28.9 pass attempts against the Panthers on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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