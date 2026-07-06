2026 Wimbledon odds, picks: All-USA women's quarterfinal Tuesday with Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff

Tuesday looks to be a fabulous day of tennis action at Wimbledon with matches from the men's and women's quarterfinals. There are several intriguing matchups, but clearly one stands apart in an All-USAn women's matchup: No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula against No. 7 Coco Gauff. The two have been doubles partners many times over the years, including at the 2024 Olympics. An official start time hasn't been set as of publication, but it will likely be pretty early Eastern time.

Pegula and Gauff are the two highest-seeded women's players left in the field, and it marks the first all-American ladies' match at Wimbledon between top-10 seeds since the 2009 final between sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

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Pegula-Gauff Over 20.5 total games (-165)

Osaka-Muchova Yes tiebreak (+140)

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The 32-year-old Pegula, from Buffalo (her parents own the NFL's Bills and NHL's Sabres), took out No. 16 and fellow American Iva Jovic on Sunday, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. That had been the only time she'd made it past the third round before this year.

Pegula also reached the semis of the Aussie Open this year but flamed out in Round 1 of the French Open as she eyes a first Grand Slam title and is +400 to get it. Pegula had twice previously beaten Jovic this season, both on different surfaces than grass, and went on to win both events.

The 22-year-old Gauff is from Delray Beach, Fla., and is priced +1000 to win her first singles title in 2026 and third Slam after the 2025 French Open and 2023 U.S. Open. Gauff advanced Sunday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 11 Belinda Bencic.

Gauff almost had to return early Monday to finish the match but was able to convert her first match point at 10:58 p.m. local time, which is two minutes before the All England Club's 11 p.m. curfew. Gauff came to the net 13 times in the final set compared to only six in the first and won 11 of those points. I wonder if she'll be that aggressive today because Pegula knows her game so well.

It's Gauff's first trip to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. It was her third three-set victory in this year's event and only the third time she has won at Wimbledon after losing the first set. Gauff is the youngest American to reach the quarters since Serena did so in 2001.

This will be the ninth match between these two with Pegula leading 5-3. Their most recent meeting came at the WTA Finals on the hardcourts in Saudi Arabia last year and Pegula won in three sets. The last grass meeting was in 2024 in Berlin and Pegula won in straight sets. They have never played at Wimbledon. Pegula is the -173 favorite.

"It will be the third flat hitter I've played in a row," Gauff said to reporters after advancing. "The last two matches I've had definitely gave me prep for her."

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The winner will face either No. 14 Naomi Osaka of Japan or No. 10 Karolina Muchova of Czechia in the semis with Osaka priced as the -157 favorite and also the +240 event favorite. Osaka upset No. 1 and previous tournament favorite Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 (2) on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

Osaka had been 0-3 vs. Sabalenka this year and had lost eight straight matches to her overall dating to the 2018 U.S. Open. Sabalenka's streak of 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals reached obviously ended. It was her first straight-sets loss at a Slam since the 2020 U.S. Open. She also had won 21 consecutive tiebreaks at majors, the longest streak in the Open era.

The 28-year-old Osaka, a four-time major winner, had previously never beaten a top-10 player at a non-hard-court event, going 0-13. She is the third Japanese woman to reach the Wimbledon singles quarterfinals in the Open Era, joining Kimiko Date (1995, 1996) and Ai Sugiyama (2004). Neither would win it. No Japanese man has won the title here, either. Osaka is already one of the most popular athletes in all of Japan and making history for the country at Wimbledon would only increase that.

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"It's been a long time since I've had so much fun on the court and to do it here it really means a lot," Osaka said on court. "I just tried to serve really well because it's grass. I also tried to get the upper hand in the rallies first." She has lost just one set on grass this season.

Muchova, 29, beat 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krechikova, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, to ensure a 10th different women's champion in the past 10 Wimbledons. That's already the longest such run in tournament history. No woman has won multiple Wimbledon titles since Serena took her seventh in 2016.

Osaka and Muchova have split six career meetings and they just played in the grass-court warm-up event in Germany with Muchova leading 6-1, 1-0 when Osaka retired. Muchova is seeking her first Slam title and is priced +650 to claim it.

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