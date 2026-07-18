2026 Window World 450 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at North Wilkesboro picks, best bets from advanced model

The Cup Series makes its first trip to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 30 years for a points race when the Window World 450 2026 unfolds on Sunday. It's the penultimate race of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, and the green flag for 2026 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro drops at 7 p.m. ET. This track did host All-Star races from 2023-25 in which Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell notched checkered flags. Yet, it's last week's winner in Atlanta, Ryan Blaney, who tops the 2026 Window World 450 odds board.

Blaney (+480) just edges out Denny Hamlin (+500) and Bell (+500) as favorites to target with NASCAR North Wilkesboro 2026 bets. Larson is at +900 as he seeks his first win in over a year. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott will be popular within Window World 450 DFS picks as the +150 favorite to win the In-Season Challenge, and he's at +1400 to triumph on Sunday. Before locking in any NASCAR North Wilkesboro predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Window World 450. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro predictions

For NASCAR at North Wilkesboro 2026, McClure is fading Ryan Blaney (+480), saying despite him being the favorite, simulations have Blaney barely even cracking the top 5. While Blaney's had lots of success on short tracks, he's come up short of victory lane on them as of late. He's gone eight straight starts on short tracks without a win, which doesn't even include his last trip to North Wilkesboro at the 2025 All-Star Race. Blaney placed 16th out of 23 drivers, so given his short odds for Sunday, he's one to avoid with NASCAR bets.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ty Gibbs (+1800), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Gibbs has three Cup Series starts at North Wilkesboro via the All-Star Race. He won the pole at the All-Star Open twice, also winning that race once and finishing as runner-up the other time. His team in Joe Gibbs Racing also won the last event at North Wilkesboro, courtesy of Bell winning the 2025 All-Star Race. Also, Ty Gibbs is having a career-best season, sitting fourth in NASCAR standings, after never placing better than 15th, and he enters Sunday with three straight top 10s. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Window World 450 picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +1500 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Window World 450, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at North Wilkesboro? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Window World 450 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Window World 450 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)



Ryan Blaney +480

Denny Hamlin +500

Christopher Bell +500

Kyle Larson +900

Tyler Reddick +1000

Joey Logano +1100

Chase Elliott +1400

William Byron +1500

Chase Briscoe +1600

Ty Gibbs +1800

Bubba Wallace +2200

Austin Cindric +2200

Carson Hocevar +2500

Chris Buescher +3300

Ryan Preece +4000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Alex Bowman +4500

Josh Berry +5000

Ross Chastain +5500

Daniel Suarez +6000

Shane van Gisbergen +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Zane Smith +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Connor Zilisch +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Riley Herbst +22500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Austin Hill +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Noah Gragson +25000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000