The 2026 World Series begins on Friday with the top seeds from each league, the American League's Tampa Bay Rays and National League's Milwaukee Brewers, set to compete for the Commissioner's Trophy. While the two teams may not necessarily be the most visible on the national stage, there won't be a lack of star power on the field and this is sure to be a compelling series. Make trades on the World Series with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus credits after they trade $25:

The teams are similarly built with young talent, power pitching and speed. The Brewers are -165 favorites to win the title in the latest DraftKings Sportsbook World Series odds, while the Rays are +145 underdogs. Here, we'll break down the 2026 World Series and give bettors a look at some of the baseball betting options for this year's Fall Classic. Bet on the World Series and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonuses + 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5:

Why the Brewers can win the World Series

Even with Shohei Ohtani's injury woes, it's no small feat to sweep the Dodgers out of the playoffs -- and to do so in such convincing fashion. Milwaukee took on the two-time defending champions and looked like the much better team.

Milwaukee won 103 games this season, the most in MLB. The Brewers led the National League in runs scored (832), batter walk rate (10.6%), batting average (.258), OBP (.341), ERA (3.23) and pitcher strikeout rate (25.8%). They are thoroughly deserving favorites, even over a 98-win Tampa Bay team.

The roster is overflowing with talent. Second baseman Brice Turang is an all-around star, as are catcher William Contreras and outfielder Jackson Chourio, who is only just scratching the surface of his immense talent. The team has managed to turn journeyman first baseman Jake Bauers into a terrifying middle-of-the-order bat. On the mound, Jacob Misiorowski is likely to win his first NL Cy Young Award and Logan Henderson is a more than able second starter. The bullpen is deep and devastatingly effective.

The Brewers are the best team in baseball and may be for years to come, especially if the Dodgers' core begins to age out of excellence. Bet on baseball and more at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonuses:

Why the Rays can win the World Series

Tampa Bay have the player in this series with the most stardust in his bat. Junior Caminero was born to hit on the biggest stages the sport can offer. The third baseman launched 42 home runs in the regular season and has hit some important homers in the postseason as well. Baseball is not a sport that can be won by a single player's overwhelming excellence, but pivotal moments often define World Series games. Caminero is not someone Milwaukee will want to see at the plate with runners on base.

Like the Brewers, the Rays have excelled at finding castoff players to turn into important contributors. Yandy Diaz and Victor Mesa Jr. have become crucial contributors to the Tampa Bay lineup while closer Bryan Baker has broken out as an All-Star after being traded away from Baltimore. Former Brewer Drew Rasumussen has never posted an ERA under 3 since his arrival in Tampa Bay and is a deserving Game 1 starter.

The Rays thrive with speed and contact, a departure from recent Tampa Bay methodologies. They are defensively sound and are well positioned to grind out a tough World Series. Bet on the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook to get up to $250 in Bet Resets:

Best bets for 2026 World Series

These are two similar teams -- the Brewers are just the better version. There's more consistent oomph up and down the Milwaukee lineup, and as good as Baker has been, the Brewers have the deeper and better bullpen. We've seen over the last decade just how important an excellent relief corps can be in a World Series. Milwaukee is just better suited to win what should be a close series -- or the Brewers may just roll over the Rays like they did to the Dodgers.

Pick: Brewers -165

If you're looking for a fun novelty prop, consider backing Jake Bauers to lead the series in home runs (+600) or Yandy Diaz to lead the series in hits (+400).