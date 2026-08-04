2026 Wyndham Championship longshot picks, PGA props: This golf parlay could return $40,000

The 2026 Wyndham Championship concludes the 2026 PGA Tour regular season schedule, with the top 70 players in the standings advancing to the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week. Every shot matters for some players in the field, so there's a lot to consider when putting together PGA parlays this week as play begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Cameron Young is the +950 favorite to target in Wyndham Championship 2026 bets, with Jackson Koivun up next at +1500 and Hideki Maysuma at +2000. Young is +230 to finish in the top 5, with Koivun at +300 in that same market. Before making any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this Wyndham Championship parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out $40,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Wyndham Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Wyndham Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's five-leg PGA Tour parlay is Harris English finishing in the top 10, a bet that returns +390.

English has just one top-10 finish this year, but he's been extremely consistent making cuts and he has nine top-25 finishes, so this isn't that big a jump. He's also played Sedgefield Country Club relatively well with three top-25s in nine tries, including two finishes of 11th or better. The model has him finishing ninth this week, making him a strong value in this market. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns more than +600 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Wyndham Championship parlay that pays just over $40,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Wyndham Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of $40,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Wyndham Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.