2026 Wyndham Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week with the 2026 Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The top 70 on the points list will advance to the postseason, so it's an especially big week for golfers hovering around that line such as Jackson Koivun, Mac Meissner and Keegan Bradley. They're all in the 2026 Wyndham Championship field, and Koivun is among the favorites at +1600 in the latest 2026 Wyndham Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cameron Young is atop the PGA odds board this week at +850, with Koivun and Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) rounding out the top of the of the list after Patrick Cantlay -- who was +2000 -- withdraw on Monday afternoon. Meissner and Bradley are both longer shots at +5000. Before locking in any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Wyndham Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2026: Koivun, who has the second-lowest odds in the field, barely cracks the top 10 this week. Though a top-10 result would likely keep him in the playoff field, he's a golfer to fade in outright and top-5 bets. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn stunned the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open a couple weeks back. He hasn't finished higher than T10 otherwise, however, and he finished T31 at last week's Rocket Classic, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ben Griffin at +2500, saying he's a top-3 contender. The 30-year-old UNC product missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week, but otherwise has been on a strong run recently, recording four top-10 finishes since late April. He's historically played this event extremely well, with three finishes in the top 11 in four tries, making him a golfer to target in Wyndham Championship best bets for outright winner or finishing positions like top 5 or top 10. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to contend. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Wyndham Championship odds, field
Get full 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +850
Jackson Koivun +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Ryan Gerard +2200
Ben Griffin +2500
Justin Thomas +2700
Tom Kim +3000
Aaron Rai +3000
Davis Thompson +3500
Harris English +3500
Keegan Bradley +4000
Mac Meissner +4000
Maverick McNealy +4000
Alex Fitzpatrick +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Doug Ghim +4000
Brooks Koepka +4500
Bud Cauley +4500
Jordan Smith +4500
Michael Brennan +5000
Ryo Hisatsune +5000
Brian Harman +5500
Ben Kohles +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Blades Brown +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Alex Noren +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Ben James +6000
Michael Kim +6500
Marco Penge +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Matt Wallace +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Rasmus Højgaard +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Kevin Yu +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
William Mouw +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Jason Day +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Zac Blair +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Beau Hossler +12500
Kristoffer Ventura +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Samuel Stevens +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Kevin Roy +12500
Seamus Power +12500
Zach Bauchou +12500
Steven Fisk +15000
Thorbjørn Olesen +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Aldrich Potgieter +15000
Zecheng Dou +15000
Davis Chatfield +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Luke Clanton +15000
John Parry +15000
David Lipsky +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Patrick Fishburn +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Chandler Phillips +17500
Brandt Snedeker +17500
Webb Simpson +22500
Tom Hoge +22500
Chad Ramey +22500
Karl Vilips +22500
Aaron Wise +22500
Haotong Li +22500
Brice Garnett +22500
Austin Smotherman +22500
Taylor Pendrith +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
Jimmy Stanger +22500
A.J. Ewart +25000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +25000
Vince Whaley +25000
Takumi Kanaya +25000
Adrien Saddier +25000
Kihei Akina +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Patrick Rodgers +35000
Justin Lower +35000
Matthieu Pavon +35000
Adam Svensson +35000
Hayden Springer +35000
David Skinns +35000
Erik van Rooyen +50000
John VanDerLaan +50000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Brian Campbell +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Luke List +50000
Marcelo Rozo +75000
Gordon Sargent +75000
Danny Walker +75000
Nick Dunlap +75000
Kevin Streelman +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Stefano Mazzoli +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Cam Davis +100000
Cooper Hrabak +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Lanto Griffin +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000
C.T. Pan +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
William McGirt +100000
Keenan Huskey +100000
Lorenzo Rodriguez +100000