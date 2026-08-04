2026 Wyndham Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week with the 2026 Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The top 70 on the points list will advance to the postseason, so it's an especially big week for golfers hovering around that line such as Jackson Koivun, Mac Meissner and Keegan Bradley. They're all in the 2026 Wyndham Championship field, and Koivun is among the favorites at +1600 in the latest 2026 Wyndham Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cameron Young is atop the PGA odds board this week at +850, with Koivun and Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) rounding out the top of the of the list after Patrick Cantlay -- who was +2000 -- withdraw on Monday afternoon. Meissner and Bradley are both longer shots at +5000. Before locking in any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2026: Koivun, who has the second-lowest odds in the field, barely cracks the top 10 this week. Though a top-10 result would likely keep him in the playoff field, he's a golfer to fade in outright and top-5 bets. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn stunned the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open a couple weeks back. He hasn't finished higher than T10 otherwise, however, and he finished T31 at last week's Rocket Classic, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben Griffin at +2500, saying he's a top-3 contender. The 30-year-old UNC product missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week, but otherwise has been on a strong run recently, recording four top-10 finishes since late April. He's historically played this event extremely well, with three finishes in the top 11 in four tries, making him a golfer to target in Wyndham Championship best bets for outright winner or finishing positions like top 5 or top 10. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to contend. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Wyndham Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Cameron Young +850

Jackson Koivun +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Ryan Gerard +2200

Ben Griffin +2500

Justin Thomas +2700

Tom Kim +3000

Aaron Rai +3000

Davis Thompson +3500

Harris English +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Mac Meissner +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Alex Fitzpatrick +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Doug Ghim +4000

Brooks Koepka +4500

Bud Cauley +4500

Jordan Smith +4500

Michael Brennan +5000

Ryo Hisatsune +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Ben Kohles +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Blades Brown +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Alex Noren +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Ben James +6000

Michael Kim +6500

Marco Penge +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Matt Wallace +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Rasmus Højgaard +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Kevin Yu +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

William Mouw +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Jason Day +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Beau Hossler +12500

Kristoffer Ventura +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Samuel Stevens +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Kevin Roy +12500

Seamus Power +12500

Zach Bauchou +12500

Steven Fisk +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Aldrich Potgieter +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

Davis Chatfield +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Clanton +15000

John Parry +15000

David Lipsky +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Patrick Fishburn +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Chandler Phillips +17500

Brandt Snedeker +17500

Webb Simpson +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Chad Ramey +22500

Karl Vilips +22500

Aaron Wise +22500

Haotong Li +22500

Brice Garnett +22500

Austin Smotherman +22500

Taylor Pendrith +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

Jimmy Stanger +22500

A.J. Ewart +25000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Adrien Saddier +25000

Kihei Akina +35000

Trace Crowe +35000

Patrick Rodgers +35000

Justin Lower +35000

Matthieu Pavon +35000

Adam Svensson +35000

Hayden Springer +35000

David Skinns +35000

Erik van Rooyen +50000

John VanDerLaan +50000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Brian Campbell +50000

Ben Silverman +50000

Luke List +50000

Marcelo Rozo +75000

Gordon Sargent +75000

Danny Walker +75000

Nick Dunlap +75000

Kevin Streelman +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Stefano Mazzoli +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Cam Davis +100000

Cooper Hrabak +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Lanto Griffin +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Alejandro Tosti +100000

C.T. Pan +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

William McGirt +100000

Keenan Huskey +100000

Lorenzo Rodriguez +100000