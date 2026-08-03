2026 Wyndham Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week with the 2026 Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The top 70 on the points list will advance to the postseason, so it's an especially big week for golfers hovering around that line such as Jackson Koivun, Mac Meissner and Keegan Bradley. They're all in the 2026 Wyndham Championship field, and Koivun is among the favorites at +2200 in the latest 2026 Wyndham Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cameron Young is atop the PGA odds board this week at +850, with Koivun and Hideki Matsuyama (+2200) rounding out the top of the odds board after Patrick Cantlay -- who was +2000 -- withdraw on Monday afternoon. Before locking in any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Wyndham Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2026: Koivun, who has the second-lowest odds in the field, barely cracks the top 10 this week. Though a top-10 result would likely keep him in the playoff field, he's a golfer to fade in outright and top-5 bets. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn stunned the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open a couple weeks back. He hasn't finished higher than T10 otherwise, however, and he finished T31 at last week's Rocket Classic, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ben Griffin at +2500, saying he's a top-3 contender. The 30-year-old UNC product missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week, but otherwise has been on a strong run recently, recording four top-10 finishes since late April. He's historically played this event extremely well, with three finishes in the top 11 in four tries, making him a golfer to target in Wyndham Championship best bets for outright winner or finishing positions like top 5 or top 10. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to contend. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Wyndham Championship odds, field
Get full 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +850
Jackson Koivun +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Ben Griffin +2500
Tom Kim +2700
Ryan Gerard +2700
Aaron Rai +2700
Justin Thomas +3000
Maverick McNealy +3500
Alex Fitzpatrick +3500
Doug Ghim +4000
Ben Kohles +4000
Harris English +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Mac Meissner +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Michael Brennan +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Bud Cauley +5000
Brian Harman +5000
J.T. Poston +5000
Jordan Spieth +5500
Keith Mitchell +5500
Ryo Hisatsune +5500
Jordan Smith +5500
Davis Thompson +5500
Blades Brown +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Matt Wallace +6000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500
Michael Kim +6500
Alex Smalley +6500
Nick Taylor +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Ben James +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Max Greyserman +8000
Rasmus Højgaard +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Eric Cole +8000
Beau Hossler +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Kristoffer Ventura +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Jason Day +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Zac Blair +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Steven Fisk +12500
Daniel Berger +12500
Thorbjørn Olesen +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Austin Eckroat +12500
Andrew Putnam +12500
Aldrich Potgieter +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Kevin Roy +12500
Luke Clanton +12500
John Parry +12500
Zach Bauchou +12500
Joel Dahmen +15000
Samuel Stevens +15000
Seamus Power +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Patrick Fishburn +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Webb Simpson +17500
David Lipsky +17500
William Mouw +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Aaron Wise +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500
Davis Riley +17500
Zecheng Dou +17500
Neal Shipley +17500
Mark Hubbard +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Chandler Phillips +17500
Hayden Springer
Tom Hoge +22500
A.J. Ewart +22500
Karl Vilips +22500
Austin Smotherman +22500
Davis Chatfield +22500
Vince Whaley +22500
Adrien Saddier +22500
Chad Ramey +25000
Kihei Akina +25000
Lanto Griffin +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
Matthieu Pavon +25000
Takumi Kanaya +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Trace Crowe +35000
Justin Lower +35000
C.T. Pan +35000
Erik van Rooyen +50000
John VanDerLaan +50000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
Gordon Sargent +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Adam Svensson +50000
Ben Silverman
William McGirt
Stefano Mazzoli +75000
Cam Davis +75000
Marcelo Rozo +75000
Peter Malnati +75000
Brian Campbell +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Camilo Villegas
Luke List
Keenan Huskey
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Cooper Hrabak +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000