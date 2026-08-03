2026 Wyndham Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week with the 2026 Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The top 70 on the points list will advance to the postseason, so it's an especially big week for golfers hovering around that line such as Jackson Koivun, Mac Meissner and Keegan Bradley. They're all in the 2026 Wyndham Championship field, and Koivun is among the favorites at +2200 in the latest 2026 Wyndham Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cameron Young is atop the PGA odds board this week at +950, with Patrick Cantlay (+2000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) also getting lower odds. Before locking in any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2026: Koivun, who has the third-lowest odds in the field, barely cracks the top 10 this week. Though a top-10 result would likely keep him in the playoff field, he's a golfer to fade in outright and top-5 bets. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn stunned the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open a couple weeks back. He hasn't finished higher than T10 otherwise, however, and he finished T31 at last week's Rocket Classic, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben Griffin at +3000, saying he's a top-3 contender. The 30-year-old UNC product missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week, but otherwise has been on a strong run recently, recording four top-10 finishes since late April. He's historically played this event extremely well, with three finishes in the top 11 in four tries, making him a golfer to target in Wyndham Championship best bets for outright winner or finishing positions like top 5 or top 10. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to contend. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Wyndham Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Cameron Young +950

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Jackson Koivun +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Thomas +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

Ryan Gerard +3300

Maverick McNealy +3500

Tom Kim +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Michael Brennan +4000

Harris English +4000

Aaron Rai +4000

Alex Fitzpatrick +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Blades Brown +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Jordan Spieth +5000

Mac Meissner +5500

Jordan Smith +5500

Doug Ghim +5500

Rasmus Højgaard +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Marco Penge +6500

Bud Cauley +6500

Eric Cole +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Ben Kohles +6500

Alex Noren +6500

Max Greyserman +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Ben James +7000

Kevin Yu +8000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Johnny Keefer +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Beau Hossler +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Jason Day +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Kevin Roy +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

William Mouw +12500

Nico Echavarria +12500

Samuel Stevens +12500

Austin Eckroat +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Jesper Svensson +12500

Patrick Fishburn +12500

Matti Schmid +12500

Matt McCarty +12500

John Parry +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Haotong Li +15000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

Neal Shipley +15000

Webb Simpson +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Aaron Wise +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

Davis Riley +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Karl Vilips +22500

Joel Dahmen +22500

Matt Kuchar +22500

Lanto Griffin +22500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Vince Whaley +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Chandler Phillips +22500

Takumi Kanaya +22500

Garrick Higgo +22500

Adrien Saddier +22500

Chad Ramey +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Kihei Akina +25000

Trace Crowe +25000

Justin Lower +25000

Matthieu Pavon +25000

Brandt Snedeker +25000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

John VanDerLaan +35000

Pontus Nyholm +35000

Nick Dunlap +35000

Dylan Wu +35000

Davis Chatfield +35000

C.T. Pan +35000

Hank Lebioda +35000

Adam Svensson +35000

Gordon Sargent +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Kevin Streelman +50000

Stefano Mazzoli +75000

Jeffrey Kang +75000

Marcelo Rozo +75000

Danny Walker +75000

Adam Schenk +75000

Alejandro Tosti +75000

Brian Campbell +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Cam Davis +100000

Cooper Hrabak +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Tyler Collet +100000