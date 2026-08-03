2026 Wyndham Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week with the 2026 Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The top 70 on the points list will advance to the postseason, so it's an especially big week for golfers hovering around that line such as Jackson Koivun, Mac Meissner and Keegan Bradley. They're all in the 2026 Wyndham Championship field, and Koivun is among the favorites at +2200 in the latest 2026 Wyndham Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cameron Young is atop the PGA odds board this week at +950, with Patrick Cantlay (+2000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) also getting lower odds. Before locking in any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Wyndham Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Wyndham Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2026: Koivun, who has the third-lowest odds in the field, barely cracks the top 10 this week. Though a top-10 result would likely keep him in the playoff field, he's a golfer to fade in outright and top-5 bets. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn stunned the PGA Tour with a win at the 3M Open a couple weeks back. He hasn't finished higher than T10 otherwise, however, and he finished T31 at last week's Rocket Classic, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ben Griffin at +3000, saying he's a top-3 contender. The 30-year-old UNC product missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week, but otherwise has been on a strong run recently, recording four top-10 finishes since late April. He's historically played this event extremely well, with three finishes in the top 11 in four tries, making him a golfer to target in Wyndham Championship best bets for outright winner or finishing positions like top 5 or top 10. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to contend. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Wyndham Championship odds, field
Get full 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +950
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Jackson Koivun +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Justin Thomas +3000
Ben Griffin +3000
Ryan Gerard +3300
Maverick McNealy +3500
Tom Kim +3500
Keegan Bradley +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Michael Brennan +4000
Harris English +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Alex Fitzpatrick +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
Blades Brown +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Jordan Spieth +5000
Mac Meissner +5500
Jordan Smith +5500
Doug Ghim +5500
Rasmus Højgaard +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Marco Penge +6500
Bud Cauley +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Ben Kohles +6500
Alex Noren +6500
Max Greyserman +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Ben James +7000
Kevin Yu +8000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Beau Hossler +10000
Steven Fisk +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Jason Day +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Kevin Roy +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Luke Clanton +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Zac Blair +10000
Zach Bauchou +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
William Mouw +12500
Nico Echavarria +12500
Samuel Stevens +12500
Austin Eckroat +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Jesper Svensson +12500
Patrick Fishburn +12500
Matti Schmid +12500
Matt McCarty +12500
John Parry +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Kristoffer Ventura +15000
Haotong Li +15000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Zecheng Dou +15000
Neal Shipley +15000
Webb Simpson +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Aaron Wise +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Davis Riley +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Karl Vilips +22500
Joel Dahmen +22500
Matt Kuchar +22500
Lanto Griffin +22500
Patrick Rodgers +22500
Vince Whaley +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Chandler Phillips +22500
Takumi Kanaya +22500
Garrick Higgo +22500
Adrien Saddier +22500
Chad Ramey +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Kihei Akina +25000
Trace Crowe +25000
Justin Lower +25000
Matthieu Pavon +25000
Brandt Snedeker +25000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
John VanDerLaan +35000
Pontus Nyholm +35000
Nick Dunlap +35000
Dylan Wu +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
C.T. Pan +35000
Hank Lebioda +35000
Adam Svensson +35000
Gordon Sargent +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Stefano Mazzoli +75000
Jeffrey Kang +75000
Marcelo Rozo +75000
Danny Walker +75000
Adam Schenk +75000
Alejandro Tosti +75000
Brian Campbell +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Cam Davis +100000
Cooper Hrabak +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Tyler Collet +100000