The 2026 MLB season is in the books, and for the first time ever, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. The Brewers were, simply put, the best that baseball had to offer this season. Their 103 wins paced all of MLB in the regular season, they were second in both runs scored and team ERA and they went 11-2 in the postseason, taking down the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the World Series. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to make MLB predictions on Saturday and receive a $55 bonus:

With the 2026 World Series officially wrapped up, all eyes look ahead to the 2027 World Series. DraftKings Sportsbook has its 2027 World Series futures betting odds available, and while the market is, naturally, high on the Brewers after their dominant title run, they are not the favorites to win it all next season. Here, we'll look at the 2027 World Series futures odds for all 30 MLB teams at DraftKings and share some MLB betting analysis and takeaways for this market. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

2027 World Series futures odds (via DraftKings)

The wild card: How many games are played?

Let's get this out of the way first. MLB is set to enter a lockout. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and players will expire Dec. 1, and the owners are widley expected to lock the players out due to acrimony over several labor issues.

As for how long that lockout will last? That's the big question. There's a lot to hammer out here. Owners want an international draft and to no longer allow high schoolers to be MLB Draft eligible. Players want changes to rookie contracts so they can test free agency earlier.

And, most notably, owners want a salary cap while players don't -- they only want a salary floor. That will cause the most debate with how MLB payrolls are structured moving forward. Many teams -- including this year's World Series participants -- don't spend big, while a select few do. Could that change moving forward? And how would a salary cap handle pre-existing contracts, particularly those with deferred money?

While some think we could lose an entire season, I'm not as pessimistic there. I do think there's a strong likelihood there are fewer than 162 games played next season, though. Expect to read a lot of reports on the state of CBA talks throughout the winter. Use the DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Dodgers are early favorites

The Brewers dominated this postseason, winning 11 of 13 games played en route to the first title in team history in their first trip to the Fall Classic since 1982 back when they were in the American League. Despite their historic championship run, the Brewers are not the early favorites to win it all in 2027.

That distinction instead belongs to the Dodgers, whose threepeat hopes died with a whimper in the NLCS when they were thoroughly dominated by Milwaukee in a four-game sweep. The Brewers got revenge from 2025, when the Dodgers swept them in four games in the NLCS and celebrated in Milwaukee.

In terms of an overall collection of talent, no team comes close to the Dodgers. From Shoehi Ohtani to Freddie Freeman to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers are simply loaded. Outside of Tarik Skubal, the prized ace the team acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, most of L.A.'s pending free agents are role players like Enrique Hernandez and relievers Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips.

But as we saw this year, the Brewers' formula can work in October, and it can more than handle the Dodgers' star power.

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Yankees seen as team to beat in American League

Despite getting swept in the ALDS, the Yankees are the clear early favorites out of the American League at +700 -- the third-shortest odds behind L.A. and Milwaukee.

The Yankees enter 2027 in pretty good shape overall. They had a good regular season despite missing Aaron Judge for nearly all of 2026 and the entire postseason. Assuming he's healthy, that will give the Yankees a huge boost. Plus, Ben Rice is back after a breakout season that should have him finishing in the top five of AL MVP voting.

New York does have a few notable bats set to test free agency, namely Jazz Chisholm Jr. But the pitching staff is in great shape with presumptive AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon all due back. The team will have to make a decision on closer David Bednar, who's a pending free agent.

New York is the early favorite out of the American League, and it's not too hard to see why.

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Will another first-time champion be crowned?

The Brewers are first-time champs, which is always fun to see. They're the fourth team since the 2017 Astros to win the World Series for the very first time, joining Houston, the 2019 Nationals and 2023 Rangers. Could we see another first-time champ crowned in 2026?

Interestingly enough, three of the top-10 teams with the shortest World Series futures odds have never won a title. The Mariners (+1800, T5), Rays (+2200, T7) and Padres (+2500, T9) are all seen as early top contenders. The only other franchise that has never won a World Series, the Rockies, have the longest odds on the board at +50000.

With the Rays and Padres, that makes a lot of sense.

The Rays, after all, just had a great postseason run following a dominant regular season. They were the best team in the American League all year long, and while they lost the World Series in five games, that they got there in the first place is notable given they were picked by many to finish last in the AL East. They have a ton of high-end returning talent.

The Padres shook off a slow start to 2026 with a blistering second half, a dominant Wild Card Round showing against the Cubs and at least made the Brewers sweat a bit in the NLDS. The Padres have a tough path given they're in the NL West, but there's a ton of talent in San Diego. The team will have a lot of offseason questions to answer as ace Michael King has an opt-out and star relievers Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam, first baseman Ty France and starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Casey Mize and Walker Buehler are all pending free agents.

And then there's the Mariners. Seattle actually has the shortest odds of these three potential first-tiime champs. Given how poor the American League -- and AL West in particular -- was in 2026, that makes sense, but the Mariners were arguably baseball's biggest disappointment. The M's finished 10 games under .500 a year after making it to Game 7 of the ALCS. Seattle is the lone team in MLB to never reach a World Series. There's a lot of talent due back, and it would be surprising if Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor all had career-worst seasons again, but the team is likely to lose its best player from 2026 in Randy Arozarena, who's a pending free agent. The Mariners also are searching for a new manager after firing Dan Wilson.

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Who could be next year's version of Tampa Bay?

After two straight years of missing the postseason, the Rays were a massive longshot to make the World Series. Heck, they were a massive longshot to even make the playoffs and win the AL East. But Kevin Cash's squad, from start to finish, was the best team in what was otherwise a lackluster and depleted American League in 2026.

The Rays didn't necessarily come out of nowhere given the top-end talent on the roster and Cash being a proven winner at manager, but they were picked by many to finish last in the AL East this year. Could another team surprise us all with a deep run into the World Series in 2026?

Two that immediately come to mind are the Pirates (+3000) and Tigers (+3500).

Pittsburgh was in the playoff conversation for much of the season but wound up finishing 82-80 and six games out of a Wild Card spot. The Pirates, surprisingly, had the No. 6 offense in baseball in terms of scoring runs, and they were plus-28 in run differential -- better than the Phillies and the best of all non-playoff teams in the National League. Paul Skenes took a step back as his velocity dipped amid mechanical changes, but if he returns to his ace-level form, there's a lot to like with this club. The big question right now is whether the team can retain Brandon Lowe, who hit 35 home runs and drove in 96 runs.

Detroit had a very strange 2026 season. The Tigers went 6-22 in May, which really put a dent in their playoff hopes. But you take out May and they went 70-64. Additionally, the team was plus-71 in run differential, which trailed only the Rays, Yankees and Red Sox in the American League. There are a lot of intriguing pieces returning in the lineup, such as presumptive Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle, but the question now is how the team addresses the rotation after trading pending free agents Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize ahead of the trade deadline.

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Early pick: Philadelphia Phillies (+1800)

I was a Phillies believer for most of 2026. Their slow start was surprising, but they quickly shook it off under interim skipper Don Mattingly and made the postseason. Philly limped into the Wild Card Round, though, nearly faceplanting at the finish line and needing to use ace Zack Wheeler in Game 162 just to make it to the playoffs, where the team fell in three games to Atlanta in the Wild Card Round. Mattingly has since had the interim label taken off and will return to lead the Phillies in 2027.

I think the Phillies' window is closing given the age of their top players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Wheeler. But I think the team still has a year or two to really be a top contender before they have more serious questions to answer about the future of the roster.

There's a lot to like with the roster both offensively and on the mound. It's a bit of a top-heavy roster, though, and the front office will need to do a better job of building out the roster's overall depth. But Dave Dombrowski is a very aggressive front office leader, and I'd be surprised if Philly didn't land a notable name or two this offseason. I think these odds could drastically shorten very fast.

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