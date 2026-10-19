The final chance to make a Week 6 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 52) host the Washington Commanders in an NFC matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Niners are 5-0 on the season with a 4-1 mark against the spread. Washington is 1-3-1 with a 2-3 ATS record. Injuries do factor into this matchup with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) ruled out for the Niners and receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) questionable. On the Washington side, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) went on IR on Monday, while receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is questionable, though he's reportedly going to play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Jayden Daniels' passing yards is 209.5, while Brock Purdy's is 249.5. Even with the questionable tag, Evans matches George Kittle for the highest receiving yardage line at 66.5, while Christian McCaffrey has the highest rushing yardage over/under at 59.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Commanders picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Commanders vs. 49ers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Commanders vs. Niners on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for 49ers vs. Commanders right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After evaluating the 49ers vs. Commanders lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Jayden Daniels will go Under 30.5 passing attempts (-106).

Daniels had 34 attempts in the season opener against the Eagles, but has fallen well short of this total in his last two games. He had just 17 at Dallas and then 25 against the Giants last week. He's been getting it done more with his feet the past two weeks, recording 16 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Stretching back to last season, he's now failed to reach his total on passing attempts in six of his last seven games, avearging 23.7 per game during that span.

SportsLine AI is projecting that Daniels records 25.8 passing attempts, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Commanders vs. 49ers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has several more highly-rated NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a 4.5-star prop it says is around 50 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Niners vs. Commanders? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.