Elite offenses face off in a marquee NFL Week 10 matchup, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's 49ers offense is elite, powered by Brock Purdy and a top rushing attack centered on McCaffrey. Dallas can score in bunches behind Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The Niners have beaten the Cowboys four straight times, three of them decided by seven points or less. Mike Evans (Achilles) is out for San Francisco, while Trent Williams (shoulder) is questionable. Dallas cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and DaRon Bland (ankle) are both questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds have San Francisco as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 55.5, making it the highest total of this season. The Niners are at -218 on the money line (risk $218 to win $100). Before making any 49ers vs. Cowboys picks or 2026 NFL Week 10 predictions, be sure to see the 49ers vs. Cowboys predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on 49ers vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread 49ers -4.5 49ers vs. Cowboys over/under 55.5 points 49ers vs. Cowboys money line 49ers -218, Cowboys +180 49ers vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 49ers vs. Cowboys predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cowboys vs. 49ers, the model is going Over 55.5 points at betting apps. The last three regular season matchups between these two have averaged 60 combined points. The teams rank in the top 6 in scoring this season, combining to average 56.7 points per game. The Over is unbeaten when the Niners or Cowboys have faced an opponent averaging 25 ppg. This qualifies, for both sides.

Dallas' defense has also been a major issue, especially against the run, allowing 147 yards allowed per game. The model projects 64 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Cowboys picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Cowboys vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.