The Rams and 49ers meet in the first-ever NFL Australia Game on Thursday night in Melbourne, as the NFC West rivals square off after splitting their season series last year. The Over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these teams, and the Over/Under for total points scored tonight is 47.5, according to the latest NFL betting odds. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here now and get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Rams vs. 49ers is set for 8:35 p.m. ET at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed 49ers vs. Rams and revealed their two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for the NFL Australia Game. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

Los Angeles and San Francisco will play the first-ever NFL game in Australia on Thursday, with the NFC West rivals hoping to get off to a strong start. They split their season series last year, as the road team won both matchups. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who ultimately won the NFL MVP, had seven touchdowns and zero interceptions across those two games.

The 49ers were without quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa in both of those games. They are trying to win their third consecutive season opener after taking down the Seahawks in Week 1 last year. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the Rams vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under is 48.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rams vs. 49ers picks, best bets

Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards (-114)

Deebo Samuel Over 2.5 receptions (-142)

Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards (-114)

"I was a big Christian McCaffrey supporter heading into 2025 and believed he would stay healthy and excel," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I'm on the other side of the fence this season. After 450 touches last year, I expect the 30 year old RB to wear down and potentially see reduced workloads early in the season. Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game. With Los Angeles' defensive line MUCH stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of run him into the line. Either way, I think LA holds McCaffrey to under 50 rushing yards in Australia." Bet on 49ers vs. Rams at bet365 and get $365 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Deebo Samuel Over 2.5 receptions (-142)

"After a one year stopover in DC, Deebo Samuel makes his return to the bay this season," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy said. "He'll enter a 49ers pass catching corps that's riddled with injuries and question marks heading into Week 1, with George Kittle making his quick return from an Achilles tear, and Mike Evans and Christian McCaffery both dealing with soft tissue ailments this offseason. Deebo, a low average depth of target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense giving Brock Purdy quick options. With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on 49ers vs. Rams: