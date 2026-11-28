It's a matchup of the team with the best record in the NFC against the reigning Super Bowl champions, as Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal NFC West showdown. San Francisco (9-1) has won three straight, including an impressive 35-10 victory over Minnesota last week. Seattle (6-4) has won three of its last four, relying heavily on a defense allowing just 17.5 points per game, though starting quarterback Sam Darnold is set to return this week. The Niners are a perfect 6-0 at home this season, but they won't have starting quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) in this one. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds have Seattle as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on 49ers vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread Seahawks -1.5 Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under 42.5 points Seahawks vs. 49ers money line Seahawks -116, 49ers +103 Seahawks vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 49ers vs. Seahawks, the model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the last three Niners games. The last two that finished Under did so by a combined 1.5 points. The last two Seahawks games have finished Under, though the offense only scraped by 21 and 17 points and the defense stepped up. The Over is 4-2 when Darnold suits up.

Each team certainly has offensive pieces. Mac Jones is an experienced and capable backup who can move the ball for the Niners. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been tough for the Seahawks regardless of who's throwing it up him, tallying 1,207 receiving yards and 10 TDs. The 49ers won the first meeting 32-29 in October; that's 61 total points.

The model projects 45 combined points as the Over hits 53% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Seahawks vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.