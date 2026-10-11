The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers head north to Seattle on Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown. Brock Purdy has steered the Niners to a 4-0 start, but the defense has been just as noteworthy, ranking seventh in yards allowed. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (3-1) get the 12th Man and a defense that ranks No. 1 in yards allowed. That Seahawks defense allowed just nine points in a sweep of the 49ers last season, en route to a Super Bowl championship. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds have Seattle as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sam Darnold's passing yardage over/under is 231.5 yards, while Brock Purdy's is 228.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 49ers vs. Seahawks predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on 49ers vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 49ers vs. Seahawks over/under 46.5 points 49ers vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -164, 49ers +148 49ers vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 49ers vs. Seahawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 49ers vs. Seahawks , the model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. These defenses rank Top 10, but the offenses have been just as effective. The Seahawks have scored at least 30 points in three straight games, while the Niners have tallied 35 and 36 in two of the last three.

Niners edge rusher Nick Bosa will miss this showdown, offering even more of an edge to the Seattle offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains one of the top targets in the NFL. He already has 481 receiving yards and six TDs in just four games. The Niners' pass offense has offered more balance, with George Kittle, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Jr. each with at least 185 receiving yards.

The model projects 47 combined points, making the Over the slight value side See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Seahawks vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.