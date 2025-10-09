The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are coming off a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, while the 49ers secured a 26-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday. Both teams enter Sunday's tilt with a 4-1 record.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The Bucs are favored by 3 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread Tampa Bay -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under 47.5 points 49ers vs. Buccaneers money line Tampa Bay -161, San Francisco +134



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Buccaneers vs. 49ers:

Buccaneers -3

The Buccaneers feature one of the NFL's most efficient offenses, averaging 27 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been extremely effective in the early going this season, completing 65.1% of his passes for 1,283 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Tampa Bay is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against San Francisco. The model expects the Buccaneers to handle business at home, projecting Tampa Bay to cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

Over 47.5 points

Both offenses have been clicking this season despite each team dealing with multiple injuries. The 49ers feature the league's top-ranked passing offense, averaging 290.6 passing yards per game. The Bucs are averaging 358.3 yards and 27.0 points per game. In addition, the total has gone Over in four of Tampa Bay's last five games at home, and the Over has hit in four of San Francisco's past five games on the road. The Over hits in 53% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

