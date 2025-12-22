Week 16's edition of Monday Night Football has the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Indianapolis Colts. San Francisco has already clinched a playoff berth, while Indianapolis has fallen to the periphery and is attempting a desperate resurgence with 44-year-old Philip Rivers coming out of retirement to play quarterback.

Both teams are blessed with elite tight ends -- George Kittle for the 49ers and rookie Tyler Warren for the Colts. Kittle is a proven star, while Warren has burst onto the scene and looks like an offensive cornerstone. But which tight end presents more props betting value for Monday Night Football?

The SportsLine Projection Model has a full forecast for the game, including a full slate of player prop picks. Click here to view the model's projections, prop picks, expert plays and more for 49ers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football Week 16.

Receiving yards props

George Kittle: 67.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

67.5 (Over -113, Under -111) Tyler Warren: 35.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Tyler Warren Over 35.5 yards (4 stars). Bet it at DraftKings:

Warren led the team in targets in Rivers' first game off the couch, and he should be a reliable option for the veteran QB once again. A huge target in short-yardage situations, Warren is one of the best security blankets Rivers could ask for. Look for Warren to eat up yardage in a bunch of small to medium-sized chunks and hit this Over. The SportsLine model projects him to tally 48.5 yards.

Receptions props

George Kittle: 5.5 (Over -150, Under +117)

5.5 (Over -150, Under +117) Tyler Warren: 3.5 (Over -142, Under +111)

Top pick: George Kittle Under 5.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

Kittle is one of the most important pieces of the San Francisco offense, but this could quite easily be a big Christian McCaffrey game if the 49ers pull away early. We're also getting this Under at an appealing price. The model has Kittle tagged for 4.7 receptions, so there's enough daylight between the projection and the line to feel good about this play.