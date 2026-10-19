NFL Week 6 wraps up with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders visiting Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football. San Francisco is undefeated, while Washington is 1-3-1. Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup in Week 6, we're reviewing 49ers vs. Commanders first touchdown picks and 49ers vs. Commanders first TD odds that you can trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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49ers vs. Commanders first touchdown scorer markets

49ers first touchdown pick: George Kittle ($0.11)

San Francisco's star tight end has scored just one fewer touchdown than Christian McCaffrey. He's one of the centerpieces of the 49ers' passing attack and it's not hard to see Brock Purdy looking his way in the red zone early in the game. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Commanders first touchdown pick: Jayden Daniels ($0.04)

Washington's quarterback ran for two scores last week against New York. Daniels is a threat with his legs and could scramble for a score in the red zone, making him an intriguing option at this price -- especially with top running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt out for this game. Make trades on Commanders-49ers MNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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