Best of luck to the Commanders and 49ers tonight, because it's going to be extremely difficult to live up to the action delivered to us in Week 5's Monday night game. But even with a hefty spread, this game should at least be more entertaining than the sloppy effort from Dallas we got on Sunday night. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The 49ers are hoping to remain one of just three undefated teams in the NFL on Monday and, with the Chiefs and Vikings already having their respective bye weeks, become the first team to get to 6-0 on the year. The Commanders are an ugly but palindromic 1-3-1 with the ridiculous game clock gaffe in overtime against the Giants that led to their lone tie still lingering large over both Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels. It will get mentioned on Monday night's broadcast, rest assured. A win over the 49ers would go a very long way toward erasing it from the public consciousness. Bet on Commanders-49ers on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Commanders +7.5

Look, the bottom line is, this one's hard to handicap. Are the Commanders completely toast after last week's disaster or will they rally here for their coach and quarterback? I lean toward the latter, and while I think this is certainly a fair line given how good the 49ers are, it's a bit much with the hook and Jayden Daniels in prime time. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level and Kyle Shanahan is completely in his bag from a play-calling standpoint. There's a tinge of revenge for him as well, considering both he and his father were fired by the Washington franchise, but that was several name changes and -- more importantly -- a different owner ago. Trent Williams, who is somehow still the best left tackle on the planet despite approaching 40 years of age, might very well loathe Washington. I'm not kidding at all when I say Dan Snyder still owning this team would affect the handicap here. Daniels has been his electric, athletic self when he's been healthy, though, so we're going to bank on him being able to come through the back door and/or put on a show early to give Washington some cushion. Quinn is approaching "can't lose" territory when it comes to his very heated seat, so there's plenty of motivation here for Washington to show out on a big stage. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday Night Football player props

Brock Purdy Over 4.5 carries (+108, DraftKings)

Purdy is such a sneaky little athlete at the quarterback position, and while he's not Daniels when he's in the open field, he's a very, very good runner. I don't think he'll want to run a ton here, but I do think he'll be more than willing to run in certain spots. He's certainly more than happy to take off in the red zone and scurry into the end zone for a touchdown. Ordinarily I'd roll with rushing yards here, but I'm a little worried after his yardage total dipped last week and the possibility of a blowout win (see: the spread) reducing his interest in picking up first downs that way. However, the carries total gives us the out of taking knees at the end to hit this as well, so we're going that direction with the positive juice. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Antonio Williams Over 21.5 receiving yards (-109, DraftKings)

This just feels low to me based on how Williams has played this season. The rookie's been a standout secondary option for Daniels and the two obviously have a rapport down the field. He's had multiple longer looks and should have gone way over this number last week but for penalties. I think he gets a couple of shots here and we can capitalize on a surprisingly low number. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

George Kittle (+110, DraftKings)

Kittle's return from an Achilles injury in the playoffs is nothing short of miraculous given how well he's played in 2026 so far. He's quickly become Purdy's go-to guy in the receiving game with the 49ers incredibly banged up pass-catcher wise. Kittle's an obvious red-zone threat and he's not scared to house a long one with his YAC ability either. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Stefon Diggs (+240, DraftKings)

The Commanders are a tough one to figure out in terms of scoring, but when you're an underdog of a touchdown plus you're going to get decent numbers on your stars. Diggs looks like he still has "it" this season, and even if we're unlikely to see him play at a super consistent high level this season, he should be prepped for prime time here. A half-unit bet on him to score anytime in this game feels nice. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: