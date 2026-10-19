Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season will conclude with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and San Francisco is a perfect 5-0, while Washington is 1-3-1. The latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds list San Francisco as the 7.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is currently 51.5. However, you can also bet dozens of NFL player props during Monday Night Football, with George Kittle priced at +105 to score an anytime touchdown and Jayden Daniels' over/under for passing yards at 210.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF and revealed their 49ers vs. Commanders prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

49ers vs. Commanders betting preview

Kansas City already had its bye week and Minnesota is on its bye in Week 6, so San Francisco has a chance to become the only 6-0 team in the NFL with a win on Monday. Brock Purdy has a 119.3 QB rating over this first five games and has a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The 49ers rely heavily on a strong veteran presence, with Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle (all in their 30s) all producing at least 268 scirmmage yards so far.

Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a devastating tie against the New York Giants where it moved the ball into field-goal range with nearly a minute left and failed to get off a kick after Daniels lost track of the game clock. However, the franchise quarterback did rush for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his return to action after dislocating his elbwo for the second season in a row. The Commanders rank last in the NFL in scoring defense through five weeks. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

49ers vs. Commanders picks, best bets

49ers -7.5 (-106)

George Kittle Over 62.5 receiving yards (-116)

49ers -7.5 (-106)

"The 49ers are coming off a massive road divisional win in Seattle, and I was expecting this line to be inflated as a result. That's before we get to the Commanders melting down in the fourth quarter and then blowing the end-of-overtime sequence to tie the Giants," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But this line is the same as the lookahead, and I think it's probably three points short of where it should be. Washington has Jayden Daniels to potentialy rally back and get a cover, but the offense around him is beat up and the 49ers haven't seem affected by their rash of injuries on defense. San Francisco's offense is 14 of 16 on red-zone trips, while Washington's defense is 15 of 18 in the red zone." Bet on Commanders vs. 49ers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

George Kittle Over 62.5 receiving yards (-116)

"In three home games, George Kittle has produced 80. 82 and 70 receiving yards. Now he faces a Commanders defense that gives up the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends (74.4)," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Last week, Giants' tight ends torched Washington for 129 receiving yards on 13 catches. Kittle was not on the injury report this week and is primed for a big game on Monday night." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: