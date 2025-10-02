NFC West rivals collide to kick off Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday, Oct. 2 when the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are coming off a late 27-20 win over the Colts, while the 49ers suffered a 26-21 defeat to the Jaguars. The short turnaround has hurt San Francisco, with quarterback Brock Purdy among several key players being ruled out for Thursday's game. Can Mac Jones, who played in Weeks 2 and 3 in place of Purdy, deliver a signature win for Kyle Shanahan's crew? Or will Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay keep their magic going and give the Rams a second win in a row?

The Rams are 7-point favorites at top sportsbooks in the latest SportsLine consensus odds with the news of Purdy being ruled out and priced at -362 on the money line (wager $362 to win $100). You can see the model's latest game forecast for 49ers vs. Rams, along with prop recommendations, at SportsLine. If you're new to NFL betting, be sure to take a look at our NFL betting guide for the best tips and strategies when betting on the NFL.

We'll be using FanDuel Sportsbook for odds on Jones and Stafford props, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Passing yards props

Mac Jones: 222.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Matthew Stafford: 232.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Over 232.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model sees Stafford, who passed for 375 yards in the win over Indianapolis, putting up 279.0 yards on Thursday. The veteran has been solid against the 49ers, though he did go Under this line in three of the last four meetings against San Francisco. Perhaps the presence of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua's hot start will lead to a bigger night for Stafford.

Passing attempts props

Mac Jones: 32.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Matthew Stafford: 32.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Over 32.5 attempts (4 stars)

Even with a potentially favorable game script for running the football, the model believes Stafford will throw the ball 34.2 times on Thursday. Stafford did throw the ball 55 times in his lone appearance against the 49ers in 2023, but stayed well Under this line in both 2024 meetings.

Passing touchdowns props

Mac Jones: 1.5 (Over +144, Under -194)

Matthew Stafford: 1.5 (Over -162, Under +122)

Top pick: Mac Jones over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

SportsLine's model projects Jones at 1.6 passing touchdowns in this Week 5 contest. Jones threw three touchdown passes against the Saints in his Week 2 start, but only managed one touchdown in the Week 3 game against the Cardinals. Perhaps a favorable game script for throwing the ball leads to him connecting on at least two passing scores Thursday night.