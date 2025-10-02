Two of the best receivers in football will be in action on Thursday when Puka Nacua and Davante Adams lead the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. Both sides enter Thursday with 3-1 records, but the 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy and receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The Rams, meanwhile, will have arguably the best receiver tandem in the NFL on display for Thursday Night Football.

The Rams are 7-point favorites at top sportsbooks in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. With Purdy out, the Rams are also big favorites on the money line at -362 (wager $362 to win $100). You can see the model's latest game forecast for 49ers vs. Rams, along with prop recommendations, at SportsLine.

Receptions props

Puca Nakua: 7.5 (Over -159, Under +124)

Davante Adams: 4.5 (Over -124, Under -103)

Top pick: Puka Nacua Over 7.5 receptions (4 stars)

Nakua leads the NFL in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (503) this year, and the model expects that trend to continue on Thursday with another big game. His over/under for receptions is set at 7.5, and the model has him projected for 10.1 against the 49ers.

Receiving yards props

Puca Nakua: 95.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Davante Adams: 55.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Davante Adams Over 55.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Adams hasn't put up the gaudy numbers Nakua has across his first four weeks with the Rams, but he's still looking like a Hall of Fame player with 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's gone Over 55.5 receiving yards three times so far, with one 100-yard game and two 56-yard showings. Adams is projected to have 70.8 receiving yards on Thursday.