Two NFC West rivals square off to kick off the Week 5 slate, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Top running backs Christian McCaffrey and Kyren Williams each face questions entering this key clash. How much of a role will McCaffrey have to take on with fellow offensive starters Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings all battling injuries? Will Williams continue to cede playing time to fellow Rams tailback Blake Corum?

There are NFL player props up at the top sportsbooks for these running backs, and we'll share the top recommendations on them from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and gives out grades from 0 to 5 stars. For more on NFL player props, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll go over player props for McCaffrey and Williams for Thursday night with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times. If you're interested in NFL betting, check out the model's latest game forecast and player prop recommendations here.

Rushing yards props

Christian McCaffrey: 58.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Kyren Williams: 67.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Kyren Williams Over 67.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

Williams has averaged 87.0 rushing yards per game in his last seven contests against teams with winning records, hitting the Over for this prop six times. The model has calculated him for 84.3 rushing yards for Thursday night.

Rushing attempts props

Christian McCaffrey: 16.5 (Over +102, Under -136)

Kyren Williams: 16.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Christian McCaffrey Under 16.5 rushing attempts (4 stars)

McCaffrey has had at least 17 carries in three of four games this season, but the model has an edge with his Under for this prop in Week 5. The model has projected McCaffrey for 15.3 carries, compared to 18 rushing attempts for Williams.